Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030
Feb 14, 2023, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112909/?utm_source=PRN
Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antimicrobial Coatings estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Antimicrobial Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)
- AK Coatings, Inc.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Alistagen Corporation
- BASF SE
- BBJ Environmental Solutions
- Cupron, Inc.
- Dow Microbial Control
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Fiberlock Technologies, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Microban International, Ltd.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Sciessent LLC
- Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.
- Sureshield Coatings Company
- Troy Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112909/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Antimicrobial Coatings - An Additional Line of Defense
Recent Market Activity
Environmentally Aware Consumers Add to the Demand
Outlook
Competition - An Overview
Antimicrobial Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AK Coatings, Inc. (USA)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
Alistagen Corporation (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
BBJ Environmental Solutions (USA)
Cupron, Inc. (USA)
Dow Microbial Control (USA)
E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company (USA)
Foster? Coating Products (USA)
Fiberlock Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Microban International, Ltd. (USA)
PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sciessent LLC (USA)
Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)
Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (USA)
Sureshield Coatings Company (USA)
Troy Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Antimicrobial Coatings Gain Preference Over Antibiotics
Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Ever Present Issue
Innovation - Key to Market Growth
The Criticality of Choice of Antimicrobial Ingredients
Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending
Impact of Stringent Regulations
Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand
Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver
Growing Importance of Sterile Environment
The New Era of Bioremedial Construction
Mounting Concerns over Indoor Air Pollution up the Demand for
Antimicrobial Coatings
Coil Coating Process - A Better Way of Applying Antimicrobial
Coatings
Contributing Factors to Faster Uptake of AMC based HVAC Equipment
Public Places - A Growing Venue for Antimicrobial Surface Coatings
Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of Competition
Nanotechnology Fortifies the Intrinsic Strength of AMC
Antimicrobial Coatings Go Water-Based
Tightening Regulations: A Mixed Bag of Opportunity & Challenges
Role of Antimicrobial Coatings in Elevating Sick Building Syndrome
Silver - An Important Antimicrobial Agent
Mold Remediation Offers Significant Opportunities for
Antimicrobial Coatings
Antimicrobial Coatings Spiral in Popularity in the Medical
Devices Industry
Antimicrobial Surface Coatings Emerge as Powerful Solution for
Biomedical Applications
Growing Need to Curb HAIs Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings
Faster Healing Times Promote Growth in Wound Care Market
Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices - Need of the Hour
Contamination of Intravenous Equipment: A Weighty Issue
Increased Usage of Silver-ion Based Antimicrobial Coated CVCs
Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains
Antimicrobial Catheter Market - An Overview
Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Catheters
Coated Urinary (Bladder) Catheters
Coated Cardiovascular Catheters
Coated Oxymetry and Thermodilution Catheters
Advanced QA for Antimicrobial Devices - Need of the Hour
Revival in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Plastic Packaging for Food Products - A Potential End-Use Segment
Hurdles to Overcome
Slower Technological Adoption Hampers Growth
Incidences of Product Failures & Lack of Standards: An
Expensive Price to Pay
Pricing Pressures Close in on the Market
High Entry Barriers
Reduced Bargaining Power to Settle Terms of Trade
Threat of Substitutes
Disinfectants Spiral in Popularity On Par With Antimicrobials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Silver by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Silver by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Copper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Copper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Copper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical & Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Medical & Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical & Healthcare by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for HVAC System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for HVAC System by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Antimicrobial Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Silver, Copper and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Silver, Copper and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Antimicrobial Coatings by Application - Medical & Healthcare, HVAC System, Food & Beverage, Building & Construction and Other Applications
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112909/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article