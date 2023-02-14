NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Antimicrobial Coatings estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR

The Antimicrobial Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Antimicrobial Coatings - An Additional Line of Defense

Recent Market Activity

Environmentally Aware Consumers Add to the Demand

Outlook

Competition - An Overview

Antimicrobial Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Antimicrobial Coatings Gain Preference Over Antibiotics

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Ever Present Issue

Innovation - Key to Market Growth

The Criticality of Choice of Antimicrobial Ingredients

Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending

Impact of Stringent Regulations

Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Growing Importance of Sterile Environment

The New Era of Bioremedial Construction

Mounting Concerns over Indoor Air Pollution up the Demand for

Antimicrobial Coatings

Coil Coating Process - A Better Way of Applying Antimicrobial

Coatings

Contributing Factors to Faster Uptake of AMC based HVAC Equipment

Public Places - A Growing Venue for Antimicrobial Surface Coatings

Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of Competition

Nanotechnology Fortifies the Intrinsic Strength of AMC

Antimicrobial Coatings Go Water-Based

Tightening Regulations: A Mixed Bag of Opportunity & Challenges

Role of Antimicrobial Coatings in Elevating Sick Building Syndrome

Silver - An Important Antimicrobial Agent

Mold Remediation Offers Significant Opportunities for

Antimicrobial Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Spiral in Popularity in the Medical

Devices Industry

Antimicrobial Surface Coatings Emerge as Powerful Solution for

Biomedical Applications

Growing Need to Curb HAIs Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Faster Healing Times Promote Growth in Wound Care Market

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices - Need of the Hour

Contamination of Intravenous Equipment: A Weighty Issue

Increased Usage of Silver-ion Based Antimicrobial Coated CVCs

Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains

Antimicrobial Catheter Market - An Overview

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Catheters

Coated Urinary (Bladder) Catheters

Coated Cardiovascular Catheters

Coated Oxymetry and Thermodilution Catheters

Advanced QA for Antimicrobial Devices - Need of the Hour

Revival in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Plastic Packaging for Food Products - A Potential End-Use Segment

Hurdles to Overcome

Slower Technological Adoption Hampers Growth

Incidences of Product Failures & Lack of Standards: An

Expensive Price to Pay

Pricing Pressures Close in on the Market

High Entry Barriers

Reduced Bargaining Power to Settle Terms of Trade

Threat of Substitutes

Disinfectants Spiral in Popularity On Par With Antimicrobials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

