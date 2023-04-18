Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Market Report 2023-2027: The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR / Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostic Markets, Strategies and Trends by Pathogen and Technology, With Executive Guides and Customization 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We have identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile over 30 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. Will these technologies solve the problem before new antibiotics come along? New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market.

The publisher has looked at the technology picture, giving you plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be diagnosed.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Antimicrobial Resistance - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methods and Sources

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.1 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.2 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.3 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.4 Pathology Supplier

3.1.5 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.6 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.7 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.8 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.9 Audit Body

3.1.10 Certification Body

3.2 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

3.2.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

3.2.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

3.2.3 The History of Antibiotics

3.2.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

3.2.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

3.2.6 The Threat of AMR

3.3 The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

3.4 The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR

4 The Market Opportunity of AMR

4.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

4.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

4.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC)

4.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

4.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

4.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

4.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

4.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

4.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology

4.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

4.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

4.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics

4.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

4.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing.

4.2.7 Markers of Resistance.

4.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?

5 Antibiotic Resistance Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.1 Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 FDA Clears New bioMerieux Diagnostic System and Panel

5.3 Selux Diagnostics Phenotyping System Gets FDA Approval

5.4 New diagnostics to tackle drug resistant infections

5.5 Takara Bio USA, Inc. and BioExcel Diagnostics Partner for Infectious Disease Panels

5.6 Three companies join forces to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

5.7 T2 Biosystems Exercises BARDA Option

5.8 OpGen to Ramp up Use of Acuitas AMR Gene Panel

5.9 BD Partners With Pfizer, Wellcome to Study AMR Dx

5.10 Sepsis Test Developers Accelerate Plans

5.11 OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

5.12 Visby Medical - Rapid Uptake of Handheld PCR Test for STIs

5.13 MicroGenDx, OrthoKey Clinic and OrthoKey Surgery

5.14 BioMerieux Receives CE Mark for Vitek Clinical Microbiology System

5.15 Hologic to Acquire Mobidiag

5.16 Campylobacter strains exchange genes

5.17 Disinfection spreads antimicrobial resistance

5.18 Molzym, Fraunhofer Developing Rapid Sepsis Dx

5.19 Illumina, IDbyDNA Build NGS-Based Respiratory Panel

5.20 Accelerate Diagnostics Expands AMR Testing

5.21 Rapid diagnostics linked to optimal antibiotics

5.22 Visby Medical Wins AMR Diagnostic Competition

5.23 DNAe Technology SARS-CoV-2 Sequences

5.24 Infections with foodborne bacteria becoming harder to treat

5.25 Dust is sharing antibiotic resistance genes

6 Key AMR Diagnostics Companies

6.1 1928 Diagnostics

6.2 Abacus Diagnostica

6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.4 Accelerate Diagnostics

6.5 ADT Biotech

6.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

6.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.8 Binx Health

6.9 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.10 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.11 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.12 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

6.13 Day Zero Diagnostics.

6.14 Enzo Biochem

6.15 Eurofins Scientific

6.16 Fusion Genomics.

6.17 GeneFluidics

6.18 Genetic Signatures

6.19 Great Basin Corporation

6.20 Hologic

6.21 Hutman Diagnostics

6.22 Inflammatix

6.23 Linear Diagnostics.

6.24 Lumos Diagnostics

6.25 Millipore Sigma

6.26 OpGen

6.27 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.28 Perkin Elmer

6.29 Qiagen

6.30 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

6.31 SeLux Diagnostics

6.32 Sense Biodetection

6.33 Siemens Healthineers

6.34 Sysmex

6.35 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.36 Visby Medical

