Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market 2018-2023: 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities & Profiles of 20 Companies

Diagnostics are leading the charge in reducing the threat posed by antimicrobial resistance. New diagnostic technologies, beyond gene sequencing, are under development to capture this growing market. We have looked at the technology picture, giving you plain language understanding of the different ways pathogens, and infections, can be diagnosed.

We have identified the 6 Key Large Pathogen Opportunities in this space and developed market forecasts. We profile 20 companies, large and small, working in this area.

Our research makes you the expert in your organization. Get our research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. Your credit card order sends the report to your inbox instantly. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. We wrote this report and we are ready, by phone or email, to help you use it. As always, assistance, and additional specific data, is provided without additional charges. All report data is available in Excel format on request.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Threat and Opportunity of Antimicrobial Resistance

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.4 U.S. Diagnostic Markets - Perspective



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 IVD Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent Lab Specialized/Esoteric

2.1.3 Independent Lab National/Regional

2.1.4 Independent Analytical Lab

2.1.5 Public National/Regional Lab

2.1.6 Hospital Lab

2.1.7 Physician Lab

2.1.8 Consumer Direct - The Slippery Slope

2.1.9 Audit body .

2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

2.3.2 Changing Role for Economies of Scale in Infectious Disease Diagnosis

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's - Technology is Changing the Program

2.4 Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

2.4.1 What is Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

2.4.2 Bacteria and Other Microbes

2.4.3 The History of Antibiotics

2.4.4 The Role of Animal Husbandry

2.4.5 The Implications of Horizontal Transfer

2.4.6 The Threat of AMR

2.5 Alternatives to Antibiotics - Implication for Diagnostics



3. The Market Opportunity of AMR

3.1 The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

3.1.1 Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

3.1.2 Campylobacter (DRC) .

3.1.3 Clostridium Difficile (CD)

3.1.4 Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

3.1.5 Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

3.1.6 Salmonella (DRNTS)

3.2 Diagnostic Technology Development Opportunities

3.2.1 What's Wrong with Microbiology

3.2.2 The Features Battleground of Infectious Disease Diagnostics

3.2.3 Multiplex vs. POC/Rapid

3.2.4 The Miracle of Genetics

3.2.5 From Multiple Pathogens to All Pathogens - The Next Next Generation

3.2.6 Gene Sequence Diagnostics WITHOUT the Sequencing

3.2.7 Markers of Resistance.

3.2.8 What Happens to the Microbiology Lab?

3.4. Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

3.4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

3.4.2 Importance of These Developments

3.4.3 How to Use This Section

3.4.4 WHO to develop Essential Diagnostics List

3.4.5 Improved Diagnostics Fail to Halt the Rise of Tuberculosis

3.4.6 High Throughput Manufacturing Lines to Answer Growing Needs for Diagnosis Cartridges

3.4.7 New solution for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant bacteria

3.4.8 MALDI-TOF - Results in Minutes not Days

3.4.9 CRISPR Tool Used to Uncover Infections

3.4.10 Automated Blood Tests Startup MeMed Raises Funds, Wins Grant

3.4.11 BD, Check-Points Receive CE Mark for Resistant Organism Screening Test

3.4.12 LiDia BSI Detects Pathogens and Antimicrobial Resistance

3.4.13 New tool can Track Resistant Malaria

3.4.14 Rapid Test Developed to Measure Antibiotic Resistance in Patients with UTIs

3.4.15 Longitude Funds for POC Tests

3.4.16 New test can identify dangerous bacteria with resistance to last-resort antibiotic

3.4.17 bioMrieux receives FDA clearance for expanded pathogen identification capability

3.4.18 OpGen Inks Deal to Use Thermo Fisher PCR Tech in Acuitas Gene Panel Tests

3.4.19 Hospital Plumbing Harbors Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria

3.4.20 Acquisition Strategy Fills Out Roche's Diagnostic Pipeline

3.4.21 Curetis Gets Singapore Approval for Pneumonia Test

3.4.22 PlexBio, Denka to Codevelop Sepsis, Multidrug Resistance MDx

3.4.23 Curetis, MGI Collaborate to Combine Sample Prep, NGS Technologies

3.4.24 Fusion Genomics Developing All Pathogens Diagnostic

4. Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

4.1 Diagnostics

4.1.1 1928 Diagnostics

4.1.2 Sense Biodetection

4.1.3 Fusion Genomics

4.1.4 Day Zero Diagnostics

4.1.5 Inflammatix

4.1.6 Hutman Diagnostics

4.1.8 bioMrieux Diagnostics

4.1.9 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH

4.1.10 Great Basin Corporation

4.1.11 Becton, Dickinson and Company

4.1.12 Roche Diagnostics

4.1.13 Cepheid (now Danaher)

4.1.14 Atlas Genetics

4.1.14 Accelerate Diagnostics

4.1.15 Seimens

4.1.16 Abbott Diagnostics

4.1.17 Thermo Fisher

4.1.18 Bio - Rad

4.1.19 Sysmex

4.1.20 Ortho Clinical

4.1.21 Alere (now Abbott)



5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2015 to 2023



6. Country Markets - Europe 2015 to 2023



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2015 to 2023



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2015 to 2023



9. Global Market Summary 2015 to 2023



10. The Future of AMR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2dzzfr/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-antimicrobial-resistance-diagnostics-market-2018-2023-6-key-large-pathogen-opportunities--profiles-of-20-companies-300623577.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

