Global Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market to grow by USD 42.84 billion|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges | Technavio
May 31, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The antimicrobial therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 42.84 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the antimicrobial therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the recent drug approvals and robust pipeline, and the initiatives from government agencies, and the rising awareness about microbial diseases.
The antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising awareness about microbial diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the antimicrobial therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The antimicrobial therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Sizing
Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Forecast
Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- CSL Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson and Johnson
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market- The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented by drug class (anti-inflammatory biologicals, corticosteroids, and NSAIDs), application (RA, psoriasis, and MS), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Anti-malarial Medicines Market- The anti-malarial medicines market is segmented by product (artemisinin compounds, quinolines, and related compounds, and other compounds) and geography (Asia, ROW, Europe, and North America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Antiviral - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antibacterial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antifungal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antiparasitic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
