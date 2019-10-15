Global Antimony Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antimony market worldwide is projected to grow by US$810 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Trioxides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Trioxides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Trioxides will reach a market size of US$90.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$219.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, American Elements; AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.; Amspec Chemical Corporation; Atomized Products Group, Inc.; Belmont Metals, Inc.; Campine NV; Geopromining Investment (CYP) Ltd.; Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co., Ltd.; Korea Zinc Co., Ltd.; Lambert Metals International Limited; Lanxess AG; Mandalay Resources Ltd.; Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd.; NYACOL® Nano Technologies, Inc.; Recylex S.A.; Suzuhiro Chemical Co., Ltd.; Tri-Star Resources Plc; Umicore; United States Antimony Corporation; Yiyang City Huachang Antimony Industry Co., Ltd.; Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co., Ltd.







