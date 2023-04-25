Global Antimony Market Report 2023: Increasing Use in Lead Batteries and Alloys to Drive Sector Growth

DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Antimony Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Antimony market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecasted period.

The increasing use of Antimony as the chemical in fire retardants for fire resistance in plastic, rubber, and fabric prevents the materials from bursting into flames, expected to drive the Global Antimony Market.

Further, increasing the use of Antimony for lead batteries and lead alloys to produce energy storage and fabrications of high-quality sheets in the manufacture of lead batteries helps prevent corrosion is expected to drive the Global Antimony Market. Furthermore, the increasing use of Antimony in the Ceramics & Glass industry to produce the white gaze necessary for making ceramic wares such as vases, dinner sets, etc., which provides excellent mechanical strength, is also projected to drive the global market.

However, exposure to antimony leads to serious health hazards, including breathing disorders, skin irritation, and lung cancer, and leads to several environmental hazards that are expected to hinder the market growth.

Antimony is used for manufacturing flame retardants, plastic additives, rubber, fabric, lead batteries, lead alloys and used in the manufacture of ceramics & glass industry such as vases, dinner sets, as well as used in electric vehicles and semiconductor devices such as infrared detectors, diodes, low friction metals, flameproofing materials, ceramic enamels, and paints.



The Flame Retardant is the prime consumer of Antimony and is projected to drive the global Antimony market. Fire retardant plastic additives such as Antimony are added to plastics to inhibit, suppress or delay combustion. Therefore, it is necessary to add flame retardant plastic additives to meet governmental, and industry regulatory standards, the use of Antimony is bound to rise. According to the Malaysian Rubber Council, the total exports of rubber products have exceptional growth of 76% contributed by the surge in global demand for protective equipment including rubber gloves.

The overall rubber products industry contributed almost 5% to Malaysia's total export in 2020. The addition of flame blocking ingredients in rubber gloves, such as Antimony Trioxide is widely used for effective fire resistance, has made the demand for the Antimony Market. Fire Retardant is applied to both natural and synthetic fibers, treated with Antimony.

When a fire occurs, the chemical coated on the fabric reacts with gases and tars, which ultimately slows down the burning of the fabric, which has made the demand of industry shoot, thus driving the Global Antimony Market. Therefore all these factors have increased the need for Antimony as an efficient fire retardant is expected to grow and drive the overall market in the future.



The Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the leader in the production and the subsequent consumption of Antimony, with most of the consumption in countries like China and India. There is a massive rise in the growing fire & safety regulation in both private and commercial spaces. Other places like schools and offices are pushing greater use for Antimony in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for the significant consumption of Antimony.

Factors include rapid urbanization and the increase in the demand for electric vehicles in which lead batteries are used. Antimony can be extracted from lead batteries and reused, the use of Antimony is also increasing day by day, which increases the demand for Antimony in the Global Market.

The glass and ceramics use Antimony as a decolorizing and finishing agent to clarify glasses and as a stabilizing agent in ceramics production, increasing the demand for Antimony in the market. Due to rapid industrialization, the increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging manufactured using Antimony as a critical ingredient is projected to drive the Antimony market. Factors like these have made Asia-Pacific an essential scope for the global Antimony market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis



4. Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Antimony Pentoxide

5.1.2 Antimony Trioxide

5.1.3 Alloy

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Flame Retardant

5.2.2 Lead Acid Batteries

5.2.3 Glass - Ceramics

5.2.4 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

American Elements

United States Antimony Corporation

Belmont Metals Inc

Umicore N.V.

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd

Huachang Antimony Industry Co. Ltd

Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd

GeoProMining Ltd

Recyclex

Village Main Reef Ltd

Dongfeng Antimony Industry Co Ltd

Geodex Minerals Ltd

China Tin Co Ltd

Muli Antimony Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omq9fb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets