Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Report 2022: A $2.14 Billion Market in 2026 from $1.42 Billion in 2022 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022: By Technology, By Route, By Indication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antisense & RNAI therapeutics market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2021 to $1.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Major players in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics and Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.



The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market consists of sales of antisense & RNAi therapeutics products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop antisense & RNAi therapeutics to treat various diseases. RNA interference (RNAi)-based and RNA-based antisense oligonucleotide therapies are advanced methods used for the treatment of various respiratory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In addition to this, antisense & RNAi therapeutics finds its application in curing cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders.



The main technologies of antisense & RNAi therapeutics are RNA interference, antisense RNA. RNA interference is a conserved biological response to double-stranded RNA that mediates resistance to both endogenous parasitic and exogenous pathogenic nucleic acids and regulates protein-coding gene expression.

The various route of administration include pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, topical delivery, other delivery methods that are used for the indication of oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, other.



The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease is the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally. In the USA, around 930,000 people had Parkinson's disease by the end of 2020. Hence, the growing prevalence of several neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.



The high cost of RNA interference-based drugs is expected to act as a major restraint for the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market in the future. For instance, according to Future Medicine, the price of Onpattro is approximately $450,000 per year. Onpattro (patisaran) is the RNA interference-based drug used for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults.

Stringent regulations, long product approval process, high development cost, and a comparably small number of patients are few factors leading to the high cost of RNA interference drugs, which is expected to hinder the antisense & RNAi therapeutics' market growth in upcoming years.



Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.

While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. This trend has been increasing over recent years.

Companies Featured

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Gene Signal

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Marina Biosciences

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi S.A

Acuitas Therapeutics

Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.

Arbutus Biopharma (formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals)

Bio-Path Holdings inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals inc.

Gradalis

iCo Therapeutics

miRagen Therapeutics

Olix Pharmaceuticals

OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals

Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences)

Regulus Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rxi Pharmaceuticals

Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche)

Sarepta Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Sirnaomics inc.

Tekmira Pharmaceuticals

Cenix BioScience

Sirnaomics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics



5. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

RNA Interference

Antisense RNA

6.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intra-dermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Topical Delivery

Other Delivery Methods

6.3. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Respiratory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other

7. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

8.1. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Overview

Region Information, Impact Of COVID-19, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

8.2. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

8.3. Asia-Pacific Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



9. China Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



10. India Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



11. Japan Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



12. Australia Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



13. Indonesia Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



14. South Korea Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



15. Western Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



16. UK Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



17. Germany Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



18. France Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



19. Eastern Europe Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



20. Russia Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



21. North America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



22. USA Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



23. South America Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



24. Brazil Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



25. Middle East Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



26. Africa Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



27. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

27.1. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Company Profiles



28. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



30. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

