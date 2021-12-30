Global Antiseptic Wipes Market Forecast 2021-2026: Chlorhexidine & Alcohol-Free Wipes are Game Changers

Dec 30, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Antiseptic wipes market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The global antiseptic wipes market is growing at a healthy rate driven by the positive impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world.
The growing demand for eco-friendly products has driven the demand for natural fiber-based antiseptic wipes. One of the strategies followed by the companies to address the environmental challenge brought by the diaper industry is increasing the transparency around the raw material used in the wipes. This will enable the consumers to make informed choices about the product ingredients and disposals. Personal hygiene and healthcare hygiene are the largest drivers for the global antiseptic wipes industry.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market-
- The popularity of Chlorhexidine and alcohol-free hand sanitizing wipes
- Introduction of eco-friendly antiseptic wipes in the market
- Shift towards the waterless bathing (antiseptic wipes)
- Growing health consciousness among consumers
- Increase in the number of surgeries
- Growth in the number of product launches
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The synthetic material segment will post an incremental growth by 2026. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective and thus used widely in many applications in the healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors.
- The increasing preference for physicians to use antibacterial wipes for wounds before the dressing is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial wipes market.
ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION
- More consumers are looking for biodegradable and eco-friendly products in the market. Companies are also working to introduce natural products, thereby propelling the demand for natural antiseptic wipes.
- The skincare segment accounted for half of the global antiseptic wipes market share. The major consumer of antiseptic wipes for skincare is women. New lifestyle practices reduced physical movement, and prolonged sitting in one place for work has increased the prevalence of fungal infections amongst people. These factors have increased the usage of personal care wipes on the skin frequently.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- How big is the antiseptic wipes market?
- What are the market segments covered in the antiseptic wipes industry?
- Who are the key players in the global antiseptic wipes market?
- What is the post-COVID-19 impact on the antibacterial wipes market?
- Which region has the highest market share in antiseptic wipes?
Key Topics Covered:
Market at a Glance
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Chlorhexidine & Alcohol-Free Wipes Are Game Changers
- Introduction of Eco-Friendly Antiseptic Wipes
- Shift To Waterless Bathing (Antiseptic Wipes)
Market Growth Enablers
- Growing Health-Consciousness Among Consumers
- Increased Number of Surgeries
- Increasing Number of Product Launches
Market Restraints
- Negative Impacts of Antiseptic Wipes
- Growing Cost of Antiseptic Wipes
- Regulatory Concerns & Product Recalls
Market Landscape
Material
Application
End-User
Formulation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Competitive Landscape
Key Company Profiles
- Edgewell Personal Care Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Nice-Pak Products
- Reckitt Benckiser
- 3M
- Artnaturals
- B. Braun Melsungen
- BD
- Beitai Daily Chemical
- ConvaTec
- Cardinal Health
- Care Wet Wipes
- Diamond Wipes International
- Dynarex Corporation
- Ecolab
- Eisai
- Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology
- GAMA Healthcare
- Guardpack
- GOJO Industries
- Germisept
- Haining Twowell Daily Commodity
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kutol Products Company
- Kubwipes
- LA Fresh
- Mor Medics
- Metrex
- Nuvik
- PDI
- Rockline Industries
- Smith & Nephew
- Sage Products
- Savlon
- Schulke & Mayr Company
- Unicharm
- Uniwipe Europe
- Progressive Product LLC
- Wiz
- Henan Yeesain Health Technology
- Zhan Wang Biotechnology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gomtvo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article