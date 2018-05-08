Global Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market Analysis and in-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors: Radiant Insights, Inc.

A chemical agent that is used to slow or inhibit the microbial growth and help avoid infections on the body surface like skin is called an antiseptic. Whereas, disinfectants are those substances that destroy microorganisms found on non-living objects like equipment, surfaces, sanitary fittings, clothes, etc.

Some examples of antiseptics and disinfectants include iodine, chlorhexidine, ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, calcium hypochlorite, sodium hypochlorite solution, chlorhexidine gluconate, chloramine T powder, methyl phenol, hydrogen peroxide, etc. The factors that propel the growth of the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market include increasing demand, growing occurrence of infectious diseases, large number of end users and awareness among people.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Antiseptics and Disinfectants" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-antiseptics-and-disinfectants-2016

In addition, factors such as rising number of safety procedures in various industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical industry, hospitals, etc. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as stringent government guidelines regarding use of antiseptics and manufacturing of antiseptics.

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is classified based on product type, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is classified on the basis of product type as alcohols and aldehydes, phenols and derivatives, bigunaides and amides, quaternary ammonium compounds, iodine compounds, and others. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is classified by application such as as human hygiene, drinking water, medical device and stuff, veterinary hygiene, food and feed area, and others.

Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is classified based on end user as healthcare, commercial, and domestic. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as online stores, medical stores, specialty stores, super markets and others. Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. In case of geographical region, North America accounted a major share of the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market in 2016. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region is due to increasing demand, increased healthcare spending and growing number of end users.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth rate in the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market in 2016. The factors that contribute to the growth of this region is due to rise in disposable income, growing awareness among people, and changing standard of living. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market include 3M, STERIS, Reckitt Benckiser, and BODE Chemie GmbH. The other prominent players operating in the Antiseptics and Disinfectants Market include ABC Compounding, CareFusion, American Biotech Labs, The Clorox Company, Bio-Cide International, Ecolab, Metrex Research, and others.

Notes:

Production, means the output of Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Revenue, means the sales value of Antiseptics and Disinfectants

This report studies Antiseptics and Disinfectants in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

3M

DuPont

Ecolab

Henkel

P&G

SC Johnson & Son

Clorox

ABC Compounding

Kao

BASF

Metrex

Reckitt Benckiser Group

PAUL HARTMANN AG

NOVUS ECO-TECHNOLOGY

Bio-AntiBact Europe GmbH

KILCO

Unilever

ZEP INC

Medical Chemical Corp.

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Antiseptics and Disinfectants in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Disinfectants

Antiseptics

Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Antiseptics and Disinfectants in each application, can be divided into

Human hygiene

Veterinary hygiene

Not direct application to humans or animals

Food and feed area

Drinking water

Medical device and stuff

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

SOURCE Radiant Insights, Inc.