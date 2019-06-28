Global Anything-as-a-Service Market to 2024 by Service Area (Storage, Security, Unified Communications, Network, Database, Backend) and Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Others
The global XaaS (Anything-as-a-Service) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2019-2024.
XaaS is a form of cloud computing that delivers a variety of computer-based services and applications to users through the internet instead of physically providing them locally or on-site within an enterprise. It involves delivering services and applications on demand or on a subscription basis which enables the consumers to reduce the cost of purchasing services from a provider.
Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring and growing requirement of scalable storage services are among the key factors driving the global Xaas market. Organizations across the globe are undergoing digitalization transformational changes which has resulted in robust growth of corporate data. Cloud based storage provides an efficient and economical option for the storage of this data. Moreover, the decreasing cost of purchasing subscribed services with improved bandwidth and connectivity is also expected to create a positive impact on the market growth.
Additionally, the surging virtualization of IT solutions such as data center and network functionalities coupled with load balancers, intrusion detection, and firewalls are also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, XaaS is easy to manage as it replaces the traditional complex methods and is highly customizable to support mobile workforces.
As a result, it finds applications across sectors such as insurance, telecom, manufacturing, government, healthcare, finance, banking, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth in the next five years.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global XaaS (anything-as-a-service) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global anything-as-a-service industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service area?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global anything-as-a-service industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global anything-as-a-service industry?
- What is the structure of the global anything-as-a-service industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global anything-as-a-service industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global anything-as-a-service industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Anything-as-a-Service Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Service Area
5.4 Market Breakup by Industry
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Service Area
6.1 Storage as a Service
6.2 Security as a Service
6.3 Unified Communications as a Service
6.4 Network as a Service
6.5 Database as a Service
6.6 Backend as a Service
7 Market Breakup by Industry
7.1 IT and Telecom
7.2 BFSI
7.3 Manufacturing
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
12.1 Price Indicators
12.2 Price Structure
12.3 Margin Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 AWS
13.3.2 Cisco
13.3.3 Google
13.3.4 IBM
13.3.5 Microsoft
13.3.6 Alcatel-Lucent
13.3.7 AT&T
13.3.8 Avaya
13.3.9 BigSwitch
13.3.10 CipherCloud
13.3.11 CommonVault
13.3.12 Dell
13.3.13 enStratus Networks
13.3.14 Ericsson
13.3.15 HP
13.3.16 Intel Security (McAfee)
13.3.17 Juniper Networks
13.3.18 M5 Networks
13.3.19 National Electric Corporation (NEC)
13.3.20 Oracle
13.3.21 Orange Business Services
