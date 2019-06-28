Global Anything-as-a-Service Market to 2024 by Service Area (Storage, Security, Unified Communications, Network, Database, Backend) and Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Manufacturing, Others

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anything-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global XaaS (Anything-as-a-Service) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2019-2024.



XaaS is a form of cloud computing that delivers a variety of computer-based services and applications to users through the internet instead of physically providing them locally or on-site within an enterprise. It involves delivering services and applications on demand or on a subscription basis which enables the consumers to reduce the cost of purchasing services from a provider.



Factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud-based monitoring and growing requirement of scalable storage services are among the key factors driving the global Xaas market. Organizations across the globe are undergoing digitalization transformational changes which has resulted in robust growth of corporate data. Cloud based storage provides an efficient and economical option for the storage of this data. Moreover, the decreasing cost of purchasing subscribed services with improved bandwidth and connectivity is also expected to create a positive impact on the market growth.



Additionally, the surging virtualization of IT solutions such as data center and network functionalities coupled with load balancers, intrusion detection, and firewalls are also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, XaaS is easy to manage as it replaces the traditional complex methods and is highly customizable to support mobile workforces.



As a result, it finds applications across sectors such as insurance, telecom, manufacturing, government, healthcare, finance, banking, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit strong growth in the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global XaaS (anything-as-a-service) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global anything-as-a-service industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global anything-as-a-service industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global anything-as-a-service industry?

What is the structure of the global anything-as-a-service industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global anything-as-a-service industry?

What are the profit margins in the global anything-as-a-service industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Anything-as-a-Service Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Service Area

5.4 Market Breakup by Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Service Area

6.1 Storage as a Service

6.2 Security as a Service

6.3 Unified Communications as a Service

6.4 Network as a Service

6.5 Database as a Service

6.6 Backend as a Service



7 Market Breakup by Industry

7.1 IT and Telecom

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Manufacturing

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AWS

13.3.2 Cisco

13.3.3 Google

13.3.4 IBM

13.3.5 Microsoft

13.3.6 Alcatel-Lucent

13.3.7 AT&T

13.3.8 Avaya

13.3.9 BigSwitch

13.3.10 CipherCloud

13.3.11 CommonVault

13.3.12 Dell

13.3.13 enStratus Networks

13.3.14 Ericsson

13.3.15 HP

13.3.16 Intel Security (McAfee)

13.3.17 Juniper Networks

13.3.18 M5 Networks

13.3.19 National Electric Corporation (NEC)

13.3.20 Oracle

13.3.21 Orange Business Services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/conywh



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

