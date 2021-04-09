Global Aortic Valve (Tissue/Biological, Mechanical) Market Report 2020-2030: Emerging Economies are Key Opportunities Area for Market Players

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aortic Valve Market Research Report: By Valve Type (Tissue/Biological, Mechanical), Suture Type (Sutured, Sutureless), Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aortic valve market is predicted to attain a revenue of $29,146.9 million by 2030, advancing at a 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)

A key factor leading to the growth of the market is the increasing prevalence of aortic regurgitation and aortic stenosis. Rheumatic heart disease (RHD) is the most common cause of aortic regurgitation.



When procedure is taken into consideration, the aortic valve market is divided into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery (MIS), between which, the MIS division held the major value share of the market in 2019. The division is further predicted to register the higher CAGR in the years to come. Minimally invasive aortic valve replacement is primarily done by utilizing the transfemoral approach that is allowed by the large diameter of the artery, thereby letting the catheter pass easily through it.



Geographically, the European region is predicted to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to the rising prevalence of aortic stenosis in Western European countries, according to the data published by the European Heart Journal. Some of the common treatments recommended for aortic stenosis are transcatheter aortic valve treatment and surgical valve replacement. Because of the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, the treatment rate is rising as well, thereby leading to the growth of the regional market.



Companies operating in the aortic valve market are focusing widely on business mergers, strategic partnerships, product launches, and trial and approvals for remaining competitive in the domain. Some of the key players in the domain are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic plc, and Abbott Laboratories.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Valve Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Suture Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Procedure

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.7.1 Volume

1.3.7.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Valve Type

4.1.1.1 Tissue/biological

4.1.1.2 Mechanical

4.1.2 By Suture Type

4.1.2.1 Sutured

4.1.2.2 Sutureless

4.1.3 By Procedure

4.1.3.1 MIS

4.1.3.1.1 TF-AVR

4.1.3.1.2 TA-AVR

4.1.3.1.3 Others

4.1.3.2 Open surgery

4.1.4 By End User

4.1.4.1 Hospitals

4.1.4.2 ASCs

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Rising prevalence of valvular diseases

4.2.2.2 Increasing preference for MISs

4.2.2.3 Favorable reimbursement scenario

4.2.2.4 Increasing initiatives for spreading awareness about valve replacement

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Product failures and recalls

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulatory norms

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Emerging economies are key opportunities area for market players

4.2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. COVID-19 Impact on Global Aortic Valve Market

5.1 Global Share by Countries

5.1.1 Contribution of Countries in Global Manufacturing Output

5.1.2 Contribution of Countries in Global Export and Import

5.1.2.1 Top 20 countries by export

5.1.2.2 Top 20 countries by import

5.1.3 Global Scenario of COVID-19 Impact

5.1.3.1 COVID-19-infected countries

5.1.3.2 GDP: global scenario

5.1.3.2.1 GDP growth rate (2019)

5.1.3.2.2 GDP growth rate (2020)

5.1.3.2.3 GDP growth rate projection for 2021

5.1.4 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on GDP and Economic Forecast

5.1.5 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on Workforce across Various Sectors

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aortic Valve Market

5.2.1 Supply Side Analysis

5.2.1.1 Current scenario of major manufactures and exporter of aortic valves

5.2.1.2 Situation of lockdown and workforce availability

5.2.1.3 Production scenario

5.2.1.4 Situation of major countries supplying raw materials

5.2.2 Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2.1 Major countries import scenario

Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Valve Type

6.2 By Suture Type

6.3 By Procedure

6.3.1 MIS Aortic Valve Market, by TAVR Type

6.3.2 Open Surgery Aortic Valve Market, by Valve Type

6.4 By End User

6.5 By Region

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.1 Product Benchmarking of Key Players

12.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.2.1 Approvals

12.2.2 Acquisitions

12.2.3 Other Developments

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

CryoLife Inc.

Medtronic plc

LivaNova PLC

Abbott Laboratories

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Thubrikar Aortic Valve Inc.

LifeNet Health Inc.

Coroneo Inc.

Anteris Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4njw5

