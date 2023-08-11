Global Apheresis Equipment Market to 2030, Driven by Increasing Incidence of Blood Disorders and Growing Demand for Plasma-Based Therapies

11 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET
The global market for Apheresis Equipment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Disposable Apheresis Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plasma & Component Separator segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $862 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Apheresis Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$862 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$548.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$419.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Cerus Corporation
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Haemonetics Corporation
- Kaneka Corporation
- Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Medica SpA
- NIKKISO Europe GmbH
- Terumo BCT, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market
- Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis Equipment Sales
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for Apheresis Equipment Market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs Instigates Substantial Opportunities
- Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in '000 Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022
- Red Blood Cells Consumption (in '000 Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022
- Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand
- Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic & Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis Equipment Market
- Apheresis Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts Pricing Pressure on Suppliers
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis Procedures and Equipment
- Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of People Suffering from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other Disorders (2019)
- Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury Cases
- Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
- Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)
- Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures
- Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018
- Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
- Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018
- Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type
- Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure
- Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding Disorders in Surgeries
- Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store
- Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of Total Blood Donation by Region
- Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth
- Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use Nature of Products
- Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth
- Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment
- Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well
- Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam
- New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for Plasma-based Therapies
- Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis
- Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment
- Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries
- CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease
- Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
- Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select Countries for 2020E
- TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- Apheresis: An Introduction
- Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection
- Apheresis Process: An Overview
- Types of Apheresis Procedures
- Photopheresis
- Plasmapheresis
- Facts About Plasma and its Donation
- Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors
- Sources of Blood Plasma
- Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference
- Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange
- Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years
- Erythrocytapheresis
- Plateletpheresis
- Leukapheresis
- LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)
- Cytapheresis
- Stem Cell Collection
- Types of Apheresis Equipment
- Donor Apheresis
- Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction
- Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques
- Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
- Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
- Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases
- Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis
- Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different Medication Conditions
- Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis
- Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?
- Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) Replacement
- Blood Components & Derivatives
- Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body
- Types of Blood
- General Facts about Blood
- General Uses of Blood
- Components of Blood
- Red Blood Cells (RBCs)
- White Blood Cells (WBCs)
- Platelets
- Plasma
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
