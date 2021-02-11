Global API Testing Markets Report 2021: High Adoption of API Testing Strategy by SME and Large Enterprises

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global API Testing Market By Component (API Testing Tools/Software & API Testing Services), By Deployment (On-Premises Vs Cloud-Based), By End Use, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global API Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% during the forecast period.



High adoption of API testing strategy by SME and large enterprises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years. Moreover, rising implementation of DevOps practices to develop a software is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, upsurge in the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of things technologies is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years. However, growing concerns pertaining to the security of data might act as major impediment to the growth of the Global API Testing Market in the years to come.



The Global API Testing Market is segmented based on component, deployment, end-user, company, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into API testing tools/software & API testing services. Out of which, the API testing services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the fact that businesses turn to QA vendors for their testing requirements.



In terms of deployment, the market is fragmented into on premises and cloud based. Among them, the cloud-based solutions segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years on account of certain benefit it offers such as ease of deployment, reduced cost of ownership, and improved service Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS).



The major players operating in the API testing market are Astegic, Axway, Bleum, CA Technologies, Cigniti Technologies, Cygnet Infotech, IBM, Inflectra Corporation, Infosys, Load Impact, LogiGear Corporation, Micro Focus, Nevatech, Oracle (Apiary) Corporation, Parasoft Corporation and others.



The key market players are adopting some several competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global API Testing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global API Testing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (API Testing Tools/Software & API Testing Services)

6.2.2. By Deployment (On-Premises Vs Cloud-Based)

6.2.3. By End User (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Health Care, Manufacturing & Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific API Testing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment

7.2.3. By End User

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China API Testing Market Outlook

7.3.2. India API Testing Market Outlook

7.3.3. Australia API Testing Market Outlook

7.3.4. Japan API Testing Market Outlook

7.3.5. South Korea API Testing Market Outlook



8. Europe API Testing Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment

8.2.3. By End User

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France API Testing Market Outlook

8.3.2. Germany API Testing Market Outlook

8.3.3. United Kingdom API Testing Market Outlook

8.3.4. Italy API Testing Market Outlook

8.3.5. Spain API Testing Market Outlook



9. North America API Testing Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment

9.2.3. By End User

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States API Testing Market Outlook

9.3.2. Mexico API Testing Market Outlook

9.3.3. Canada API Testing Market Outlook



10. South America API Testing Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Deployment

10.2.3. By End User

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil API Testing Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina API Testing Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia API Testing Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa API Testing Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Deployment

11.2.3. By End User

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa API Testing Market Outlook

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia API Testing Market Outlook

11.3.3. UAE API Testing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Astegic Inc.

14.2. Axway Inc,

14.3. CA Technologies Inc.

14.4. Cigniti Technologies Limited

14.5. Cygnet Infotech Pvt. Limited

14.6. IBM Corp.

14.7. Inflectra Corporation

14.8. Infosys Limited

14.9. LogiGear Corporation

14.10. Micro Focus International PLC

14.11. Nevatech, Inc.

14.12. Oracle (Apiary) Corporation

14.13. Parasoft Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv1kv



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

