Global Apiculture Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2026

Apiculture represents the practice of maintaining colonies of honey bees for obtaining different products, including honey, beeswax, propolis, royal jelly, honeydew and pollen among others. Demand for these bee products is continuously expanding worldwide because of the increased awareness among consumers about their beneficial features. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by strong demand for honey and other bee products demand worldwide combined with the factor of insufficient availability. Prominence for commercial beekeeping would increase as several new industries start using honey and other bee products. Cosmetic and medicinal uses of bee products would especially drive demand. Manuka, honey for instance, is fast gaining popularity for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. New bee colonies are established constantly in all major producing countries for keeping up with the growing demand for bee products. Going forward, there would also be a stronger awareness about sustainable practices for bee keeping. Growing awareness about importance of bees for our ecosystem would compel breeders to practice sustainable methods such as maintaining native bee population, using top bar hives, giving more control to bees etc.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Apiculture estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period. Honey, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Beeswax segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 7% share of the global Apiculture market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2026

The Apiculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 12.02% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Both production and consumption of bee products has been growing at a strong pace in Asia-Pacific region. Consumers in the region are becoming more aware about the wellness and health benefits of bee products, especially honey. Asian countries are also major exporters of honey and other bee products to developed nations. China represents the largest honey producing nation, with a 30% share in the global production. Brazil also represents one of the important regions for apiculture. The nation produces high quality yields of different varieties of honey. Brazil is also known for producing honey that is GM-pollen free.

By Application, Food & Beverage Segment to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2026

Driven by rising levels of awareness and health concerns, F&B manufacturers are also increasingly seeking better alternatives to sugar, to meet sweetener requirements in mass-produced foods and beverages. Future growth in the market will be driven by growing demand from the food and beverage industry for meeting the increasing consumer preference for all-natural, organic, low-fat, and low-cal food and beverage products. In the global Food & Beverage (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$982 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More



