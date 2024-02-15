Global Apiculture Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: FlowT Hive Revolutionizes Honey Harvesting

15 Feb, 2024, 22:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apiculture - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Apiculture Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030
The global market for Apiculture estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Honey, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Beeswax segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Apiculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude to Apiculture
- COVID-19 Pandemic Hampers the Apiculture Industry
- Global Apiculture Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by Increasing Demand for Honey
- Global Production of Honey by Country (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, Turkey, Iran, Argentina, Ukraine, United States, India, Russia, Mexico, Ethiopia, Brazil, Canada, Spain, Tanzania, Romania, and Others
- Leading Natural Honey Producing Countries: 2019
- Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Apiculture Market
- Competition
- Apiculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Health and Healing Benefits of Honey to Drive the Apiculture Market
- Functional Properties of Honey - Select Applications
- Antimicrobial and Wound Healing Characteristics of Honey
- Antibacterial Potency of Various Types of Honey
- Growing Popularity of Honey as a Sugar Substitute Drive Apiculture Demand from the F&B Industry
- Increasing Consumer Interest in Manuka Honey - A Key Growth Driver
- Growing Establishments of New Colonies and Beekeeping Enterprises for Honey Production
- Loss of Honeybee Population: A Major Cause of Concern
- Leveraging Technologies for Reversing the Trend of Declining Bee Population
- Bee Keeping Evolves over the Years with Advancement in Technology
- Software Aids Bee Keepers
- Latest Beekeeping Technologies
- Bee SmartT: A Remote System for Managing Beehives
- FlowT Hive Revolutionizes Honey Harvesting
- Buzz Box
- Thermosolar Hive
- Hive Tracks
- Rising Significance of Restoring Agricultural Ecosystems Augurs Well for Bee Population
- Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability
- MACRO DRIVERS
- Increasing Preference for Organic, Low-Fat, and Low-Cal Food Products Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Alarming Rise in Obesity and Increasing Demand for Honey as a Weight Management and Weight Loss Diet Option Bodes Well for the Apiculture Market
- Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity
