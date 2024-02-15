Global Apiculture Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: FlowT Hive Revolutionizes Honey Harvesting

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apiculture - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Apiculture Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Apiculture estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Honey, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Beeswax segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Apiculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Apiculture

COVID-19 Pandemic Hampers the Apiculture Industry

Global Apiculture Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by Increasing Demand for Honey

Global Production of Honey by Country (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China , Turkey , Iran , Argentina , Ukraine , United States , India , Russia , Mexico , Ethiopia , Brazil , Canada , Spain , Tanzania , Romania , and Others

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and Others Leading Natural Honey Producing Countries: 2019

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Apiculture Market

Competition

Apiculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Health and Healing Benefits of Honey to Drive the Apiculture Market

Functional Properties of Honey - Select Applications

Antimicrobial and Wound Healing Characteristics of Honey

Antibacterial Potency of Various Types of Honey

Growing Popularity of Honey as a Sugar Substitute Drive Apiculture Demand from the F&B Industry

Increasing Consumer Interest in Manuka Honey - A Key Growth Driver

- A Key Growth Driver Growing Establishments of New Colonies and Beekeeping Enterprises for Honey Production

Loss of Honeybee Population: A Major Cause of Concern

Leveraging Technologies for Reversing the Trend of Declining Bee Population

Bee Keeping Evolves over the Years with Advancement in Technology

Software Aids Bee Keepers

Latest Beekeeping Technologies

Bee SmartT : A Remote System for Managing Beehives

: A Remote System for Managing Beehives FlowT Hive Revolutionizes Honey Harvesting

Buzz Box

Thermosolar Hive

Hive Tracks

Rising Significance of Restoring Agricultural Ecosystems Augurs Well for Bee Population

Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability

MACRO DRIVERS

Increasing Preference for Organic, Low-Fat, and Low-Cal Food Products Bodes Well for Market Growth

Alarming Rise in Obesity and Increasing Demand for Honey as a Weight Management and Weight Loss Diet Option Bodes Well for the Apiculture Market

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

