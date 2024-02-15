Global Apiculture Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: FlowT Hive Revolutionizes Honey Harvesting

The "Apiculture - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Apiculture Market to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Apiculture estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Honey, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Beeswax segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR

The Apiculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • A Prelude to Apiculture
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Hampers the Apiculture Industry
  • Global Apiculture Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by Increasing Demand for Honey
  • Global Production of Honey by Country (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for China, Turkey, Iran, Argentina, Ukraine, United States, India, Russia, Mexico, Ethiopia, Brazil, Canada, Spain, Tanzania, Romania, and Others
  • Leading Natural Honey Producing Countries: 2019
  • Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Apiculture Market
  • Competition
  • Apiculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Myriad Health and Healing Benefits of Honey to Drive the Apiculture Market
  • Functional Properties of Honey - Select Applications
  • Antimicrobial and Wound Healing Characteristics of Honey
  • Antibacterial Potency of Various Types of Honey
  • Growing Popularity of Honey as a Sugar Substitute Drive Apiculture Demand from the F&B Industry
  • Increasing Consumer Interest in Manuka Honey - A Key Growth Driver
  • Growing Establishments of New Colonies and Beekeeping Enterprises for Honey Production
  • Loss of Honeybee Population: A Major Cause of Concern
  • Leveraging Technologies for Reversing the Trend of Declining Bee Population
  • Bee Keeping Evolves over the Years with Advancement in Technology
  • Software Aids Bee Keepers
  • Latest Beekeeping Technologies
  • Bee SmartT: A Remote System for Managing Beehives
  • FlowT Hive Revolutionizes Honey Harvesting
  • Buzz Box
  • Thermosolar Hive
  • Hive Tracks
  • Rising Significance of Restoring Agricultural Ecosystems Augurs Well for Bee Population
  • Bee Conservation: Towards Eco-friendliness and Sustainability
  • MACRO DRIVERS
  • Increasing Preference for Organic, Low-Fat, and Low-Cal Food Products Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Alarming Rise in Obesity and Increasing Demand for Honey as a Weight Management and Weight Loss Diet Option Bodes Well for the Apiculture Market
  • Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

