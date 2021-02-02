Global Apoptosis Assays Market Report 2020-2026 with Profiles of 32 Companies & Industry Guide with Contact Details for 100 Companies
Accounting for an estimated share of 42.5% equating to US$1.7 billion in 2019, Apoptosis Assay Kits lead the demand for Apoptosis Assays globally, which is expected to maintain a 2019-2026 CAGR of 9.9% and reach a projected US$3.6 billion by 2026. The overall Apoptosis Assays market, globally, expected to touch US$4.5 billion in 2020.
Drug Discovery & Development is the principal application for Apoptosis Assays, which, however, is anticipated to maintain the slowest CAGR over the analysis period. In contrast, the market for these assays in Stem Cell Research is poised to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the increasing number of stem cell research activities and an increasing investment in the same.
Further growth in the market can be expected from government initiatives aimed at increasing the number of cell-based research activities, all of which point to a market for Apoptosis Assays that is flourishing.
While COVID-19 may not have an adverse impact on the market for Apoptosis Assays as anticipated, there is a definite slowdown in demand, which has to be addressed with requisite measures.
Research Findings & Coverage
- Global Apoptosis Assays market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types, detection technologies, applications and major end-use markets
- The study exclusively analyzes the market for apoptosis assays by key product type, detection technology, application and major end-use market in each geographic region/country
- Detection of Early Apoptosis Being Enabled by Flow Cytometry and FTIR Spectroscopy
- Targeted Apoptosis Initiators Developed for Treating Cancer
- Kinetic Imaging and Fluorescent Probes Enable Live Cell Imaging of Apoptosis and Necrosis
- Advancements in Understanding Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 32
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 100 companies
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 An Overview of Apoptosis
1.1.1.1 Phases of Apoptosis
1.1.1.1.1 Initiation Phase
1.1.1.1.2 Execution Phase
1.1.1.1.3 Elimination Phase
1.1.1.2 Morphological Changes During Apoptosis
1.1.1.3 Participants in Apoptosis
1.1.1.3.1 Caspases (Cysteine Protease)
1.1.1.3.2 Bcl-2 Family Proteins
1.1.1.3.3 P53 (Tumor Suppressor Protein)
1.1.1.4 Mechanism of Apoptosis
1.1.1.4.1 Extrinsic Pathway of Apoptosis
1.1.1.4.2 Intrinsic Pathway of Apoptosis
1.1.1.4.3 Perforin/Granzyme Pathway
1.1.1.4.4 Common Pathway/Execution Pathway
1.1.1.5 Induction of Apoptosis through Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
1.1.1.6 Regulation of Apoptosis
1.1.2 Apoptosis Detection Technologies
1.1.2.1 Flow Cytometry
1.1.2.1.1 The Principle of Flow Cytometry
1.1.2.2 Cell Imaging & Analysis System
1.1.2.3 Spectrophotometry
1.1.2.4 Other Detection Technologies
1.1.3 Apoptosis Product Types
1.1.3.1 Assay Kits
1.1.3.1.1 Annexin V Assay
1.1.3.1.2 DNA Condensation/Fragmentation (TUNEL assays)
1.1.3.1.3 Active Caspase Detection
1.1.3.1.4 Mitochondrial Membrane Potential-Dependent Dyes
1.1.3.1.5 Cytochrome C Release
1.1.3.2 Reagents
1.1.3.2.1 Classic DNA Dyes
1.1.3.2.2 Amine Dyes
1.1.3.2.3 Vital Dyes
1.1.3.3 Instruments
1.1.3.4 Microplates
1.1.4 Apoptosis Applications
1.1.4.1 Drug Discovery & Development
1.1.4.2 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications
1.1.4.3 Basic Research
1.1.4.4 Stem Cell Research
1.1.5 End-Use Markets for Apoptosis Products
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 Detection of Early Apoptosis Being Enabled by Flow Cytometry and FTIR Spectroscopy
2.2 Targeted Apoptosis Initiators Developed for Treating Cancer
2.3 TRAIL-Induced Apoptosis in Glioma Using Lestaurtinib More Effective than CHOP-dependent DR5 induction
2.4 Kinetic Imaging and Fluorescent Probes Enable Live Cell Imaging of Apoptosis and Necrosis
2.5 Combination of Live Cell Imaging with Cellular Impedance Allows Real-Time Monitoring of Apoptotic Cell Death
2.6 Assessment of Apoptosis Facilitated by Real-Time, Bioluminescent Annexin V Assay
2.7 Morphological and Biochemical Characteristics of Apoptosis Imaged Using Optimized Optogenetic Actuators
2.8 Detection of Apoptosis Using Automated Algorithms Gains Traction
2.9 Advancements in Understanding Inhibitor of Apoptosis Proteins
2.10 Hydrazones Demonstrate Importance in Apoptosis
2.11 Rapid Detection and Real-Time Tracking of Apoptosis in Live Animals Enabled by Engineered Sensor Zebrafish
3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Abbvie, Inc. (United States)
- Abcam PLC (United Kingdom)
- Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)
- Amgen, Inc. (United States)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States)
- Bio-Techne Corporation (United States)
- R&D Systems, Inc. (United States)
- Novus Biologicals, Llc (United States)
- Biotek Instruments, Inc. (United States)
- Biotium, Inc. (United States)
- Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain)
- Creative Bioarray (United States)
- Danaher Corporation (United States)
- GE Healthcare (United States)
- Genecopoeia, Inc. (United States)
- Geno Technology, Inc. (United States)
- Liminal Biosciences, Inc. (Canada)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Perkinelmer, Inc. (United States)
- Pfizer, Inc. (United States)
- Promega Corporation (United States)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
- Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)
4. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- AbbVie, Inc Presents Data from Studies Evaluating the BCL-2 Inhibitor Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA/ VENCLYXTO) at EHA Annual Congress
- Abnova Extends Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccine Testing to Animal origin
- Bio-Techne Launches GMP CloudzT Human T Cell Activation Kit
- Thermo Fisher Presents Mass Spectrometry Systems and Software at Virtual ASMS Event
- Thermo Fisher and Biognosys AG Collaborate to Develop Protein Quantitation Mass Spectrometry Workflows
- Biotek Unveils New Cell Count & Viability Starter Kit
- Sartorius AG Acquires Selected Life Science Businesses of Danaher Corporation
- AbbVie Discloses Phase 3 Trial of VENCLEXTA (venetoclax) Medicine, Used in Apoptosis.
- Abcam Plc Honored with 2020 Recipient CiteAb Award for Antibody Supplier
- Bio-Techne Develops Quantikine QuicKitT ELISA Kits
- Abcam Plc Develops New CRISPR-Cas9 Knockout (KO) Cell Lines
- BioTek Launches CytationT 7 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader
- SomaServe Ltd and Abcam Plc Collaborate to Commercialize Novel Cell for Research and Diagnostic Applications
- BD Commercializes BD Rhapsody WTA Amplification Kit for Single-Cell Analysis
- PSC and Bio-Rad Partner on IR and Raman Spectroscopy
- Bio-Techne Validates Growing Number of Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Antibodies
- Amgen, Inc Discloses Results from BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) Studies in Pediatric Patients
- Cygnus and Bio-Techne Collaborate on Third Generation CHO-HCP Assay
- Uman and Bio-Techne Enter an Agreement on Neurofilament Light Assay Portfolio
- BD Launches New Software for Flow Cytometry Analysis
- Abcam Plc Develops New Tissue Clearing Reagents and Kits
- BD Unveils BD FACSDuetT Automated Flow Cytometry System
- BioTek Launches New EpochT 2 Microplate Spectrophotometer
- Bio-Techne Develops Cell and Gene Therapy Portfolio
- Promega and Broad Institute Enter into Agreement on CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Technology Access
- PerkinElmer, Inc Unveils QSight 400 Series Triple Quad Mass Spectrometer
- Abcam and Merck Join Hands to Develop New Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Clone MKP1A07310
- FDA Approval for PerkinElmer's ANCA IFA and EUROPLUS Granulocyte MosaicT Assays
- Abcam Develops New CatchPoint SimpleStep ELISA Fluorescent 90-minute Assay
- Thermo Fisher Develops New Cloud-enabled FTIR Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Launches GENESYS UV-Vis Spectrophotometer
5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5.1 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Product Type
5.1.1 Apoptosis Product Types Market Overview by Global Region
5.1.1.1 Assay Kits
5.1.1.2 Reagents
5.1.1.3 Instruments
5.1.1.4 Microplates
5.2 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Detection Technology
5.2.1 Apoptosis Detection Technologies Market Overview by Global Region
5.2.1.1 Flow Cytometry
5.2.1.2 Cell Imaging & Analysis System
5.2.1.3 Spectrophotometry
5.2.1.4 Other Detection Technologies
5.3 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by Application
5.3.1 Apoptosis Applications Market Overview by Global Region
5.3.1.1 Drug Discovery & Development
5.3.1.2 Clinical & Diagnostic Applications
5.3.1.3 Basic Research
5.3.1.4 Stem Cell Research
5.4 Global Apoptosis Assays Market Overview by End-Use Market
5.4.1 Apoptosis Assays End-Use Market Overview by Global Region
5.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
5.4.1.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories
5.4.1.3 Academic & Research Institutes
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
6. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Abbvie, Inc. (United States)
- Abgenomics International, Inc. (United States)
- Amgen, Inc. (United States)
- Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (United States)
- Apoplogic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States)
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (United States)
- Bio-Techne Corporation (United States)
- R&D Systems, Inc. (United States)
- Novus Biologicals, Llc (United States)
- Biotek Instruments, Inc. (United States)
- Biotium, Inc. (United States)
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc (United States)
- Creative Bioarray (United States)
- Danaher Corporation (United States)
- GE Healthcare (United States)
- Genecopoeia, Inc. (United States)
- Geno Technology, Inc. (United States)
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States)
- Liminal Biosciences, Inc. (Canada)
- Perkinelmer, Inc. (United States)
- Pfizer, Inc. (United States)
- Pharmascience, Inc (Canada)
- Promega Corporation (United States)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States)
7. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Abcam PLC (United Kingdom)
- Canvax Biotech S.L. (Spain)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Sartorius AG (Germany)
8. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)
- Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)
9. REST OF WORLD
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
PART D: ANNEXURE
1. Research Methodology
2. Feedback
