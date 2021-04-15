Global App Store (Android, iOS, Others) Markets Report 2021: Market was Valued at $136.18 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global App Store Market - Analysis By Operating System (Android, iOS, Others), Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global App Store Market, valued at USD 136.18 Billion in the year 2020

The market has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing number of smartphone and tablet users, increasing demand of wearable devices is one of the major reasons behind the increasing app store market globally. Additionally, increasing internet penetration, increasing monetization of Apps will drive the App Store Market market value in the near future.



Among the Operating System in the App Store Market (Android, iOS, Others), Android is large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The high number of android mobile users especially among developing countries will drive the market.



Among the Application of the App Store Market (Gaming, Music and Entertainment, Travel and Lifestyle, Business and Utility Apps, Others), Gaming holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest applications of App Store Market due to the high demand of mobile and computer games among youngsters as well as adults, the rising internet penetration will keep driving the market in future.



The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising smartphone users and increasing internet penetration in APAC countries and rising demand of new technologies in mobile applications, is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



The companies analysed in the report include Apple Inc., Google, GetJar, Amazon, Samsung, Opera, Huawei Technologies, Aptoide, SlideMe, LG Electronics, Appland



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global App Store Market: Product Outlook



4. Global App Store Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global App Store Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics



5. Global App Store Market Segmentation - By Operating System, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of App Store Market: By Operating System

5.1.1 Android - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 iOS - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of App Store Market: By Application

5.2.1 Gaming - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Music and Entertainment - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.3 Travel and Lifestyle - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.4 Business and Utility Apps - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global App Store Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of App Store Market: By Region



7. America App Store Market: Segmentation by Operating System, By Application (2016-2026)



8. Europe App Store Market: Segmentation by Operating System, By Application (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific App Store Market: Segmentation by Operating System, By Application (2016-2026)



10. Global App Store Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of App Store Market - By Operating System, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of App Store Market - By Application, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of App Store Market - by Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Apple Inc.

13.2 Google

13.3 Amazon

13.4 Samsung

13.5 GetJar

13.6 Opera

13.7 Huawei Technologies

13.8 Aptoide

13.9 SlideME

13.10 LG Electronics

13.11 Appland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i614p

