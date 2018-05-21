Global Apparel Logistics Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Less-than-truckload Transportation in Apparel Industry

The "Global Apparel Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global apparel logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Apparel Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is fast replenishment cycles in apparel industry. The global apparel industry is highly dynamic due to the ever-changing fashion trends. Due to the intense competition, apparel companies are implementing new technologies such as data analytics and AI.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of RFID tags in apparel industry. With the rise in counterfeiting and illegal sales of apparels, there is a growing need for the adoption of efficient safety and tracking techniques for handling apparel. This will drive the adoption of RFID tags that will provide significant visibility to retailers regarding products in stock and fast-moving stock.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in fuel prices. The cost of transportation, one of the key activities in the logistics services, is directly proportional to the fuel prices on a daily basis. Such a fluctuation in fuel prices puts pressure on logistics service providers.

Key vendors



  • CEVA Logistics
  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DSV
  • Kuehne+Nagel

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

  • Segmentation by service type
  • Comparison by service type
  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Warehousing and distribution
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by service type
  • CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
  • REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing adoption of RFID tags in apparel industry
  • Increasing product returns for apparel goods
  • Increasing demand for less-than-truckload transportation in apparel industry
  • Rising need to fulfill untapped shipping demands

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Landscape

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • CEVA Logistics
  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DSV
  • KUEHNE+NAGEL

PART 13: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8zwxx/global_apparel?w=5

