Global Apparel Logistics Market 2018-2022: Increasing Demand for Less-than-truckload Transportation in Apparel Industry

The global apparel logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Apparel Logistics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is fast replenishment cycles in apparel industry. The global apparel industry is highly dynamic due to the ever-changing fashion trends. Due to the intense competition, apparel companies are implementing new technologies such as data analytics and AI.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of RFID tags in apparel industry. With the rise in counterfeiting and illegal sales of apparels, there is a growing need for the adoption of efficient safety and tracking techniques for handling apparel. This will drive the adoption of RFID tags that will provide significant visibility to retailers regarding products in stock and fast-moving stock.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in fuel prices. The cost of transportation, one of the key activities in the logistics services, is directly proportional to the fuel prices on a daily basis. Such a fluctuation in fuel prices puts pressure on logistics service providers.

Key vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV

Kuehne+Nagel

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE TYPE

Segmentation by service type

Comparison by service type

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Warehousing and distribution

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service type

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growing adoption of RFID tags in apparel industry

Increasing product returns for apparel goods

Increasing demand for less-than-truckload transportation in apparel industry

Rising need to fulfill untapped shipping demands

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Landscape

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV

KUEHNE+NAGEL

PART 13: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d8zwxx/global_apparel?w=5





