Global Apparel Manufacturing Market Insights: Sector is Expected to Reach $718.6 Billion in 2023

Global apparel manufacturers have benefited from strengthening consumer spending in developed economies combined with rapidly growing emerging economies in recent years. However, sudden changes in how consumers shopped worldwide following the COVID-19 pandemic shifted its trajectory.
Dips in global consumer spending and lockdowns dropped production at factories. Even as economies reopened, bottlenecks and supply chain woes punctured footwear production globally, while rising costs for everything from cotton to crude oil shot up production costs.
Uneven economic recoveries, recession concerns and inflation continue to strain performance despite surging consumer demand. In all, industry-wide revenue has been declining at a CAGR of 5.0% over the past five years, and is expected to reach $718.6 billion in 2023, with a projected 0.6% increase in 2023.
Operators in the Global Apparel Manufacturing industry make men's, women's and children's apparel. The industry includes manufacturers that purchase fabrics and those that manufacture fabrics themselves and have fixed operational facilities. Manufacturing of leather and plastic apparel is not covered by this report.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
