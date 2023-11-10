Global Apparel Manufacturing Market Insights: Sector is Expected to Reach $718.6 Billion in 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Apparel Manufacturing - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global apparel manufacturers have benefited from strengthening consumer spending in developed economies combined with rapidly growing emerging economies in recent years. However, sudden changes in how consumers shopped worldwide following the COVID-19 pandemic shifted its trajectory.

Dips in global consumer spending and lockdowns dropped production at factories. Even as economies reopened, bottlenecks and supply chain woes punctured footwear production globally, while rising costs for everything from cotton to crude oil shot up production costs.

Uneven economic recoveries, recession concerns and inflation continue to strain performance despite surging consumer demand. In all, industry-wide revenue has been declining at a CAGR of 5.0% over the past five years, and is expected to reach $718.6 billion in 2023, with a projected 0.6% increase in 2023.

Operators in the Global Apparel Manufacturing industry make men's, women's and children's apparel. The industry includes manufacturers that purchase fabrics and those that manufacture fabrics themselves and have fixed operational facilities. Manufacturing of leather and plastic apparel is not covered by this report.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fnmkp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Malaysia Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2023: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Profiles of Leading Companies

Malaysia Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2023: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Profiles of Leading Companies

The "Kitchen Furniture Market in Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Malaysian kitchen furniture industry...
Indonesia Games Market Report Report 2023: Gamer Surveys, Payments and Monetization, Regulations, s-Sports

Indonesia Games Market Report Report 2023: Gamer Surveys, Payments and Monetization, Regulations, s-Sports

The "Indonesia Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Indonesia, as the world's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.