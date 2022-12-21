Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apple Cider Vinegar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global apple cider vinegar market size reached US$ 892.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,451.5 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.45% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Apple cider vinegar is prepared by fermenting sugar in apples using yeast, bacteria, or carbohydrates. It contains acetic, lactic, citric, and malic acids and provides various health benefits. These benefits include lowering blood sugar, promoting weight loss, controlling blood pressure, and relieving itching and irritation from bites and stings.

Apple cider vinegar also aids in removing toxins, relieving sunburn, lowering high cholesterol, minimizing body odor, easing heartburn and indigestion, and reducing acne and pimples. Nowadays, several manufacturers are introducing products containing natural probiotics and antioxidants, which assist in improving the immune system and gut health and preventing damage to different cells of the body.

The increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar is catalyzing its use in various food items, such as salads, marinades, vinaigrettes, and sauces. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. In addition, the emerging outdoor dining trends are influencing the market positively. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering natural products with no added colors and preservatives.

This, along with a significant shift in consumer demand towards healthy products, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases is catalyzing the demand for apple cider vinegar as it is safe and helps lower blood glucose levels.

Furthermore, it is widely being utilized in personal care products as it aids in rebalancing the skin pH levels, protects against toxic impurities, and provides a radiant complexion. This, in confluence with the increasing focus on personal health and hygiene and inflating income levels, is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Barnes Naturals Pty Ltd, Bragg Live Food Products, Carl Kuhne KG (GmbH & Co.), Manzana Products Co. Inc., Marukan Vinegar Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Company, NOW Foods, PepsiCo Inc., Pompeian Inc., Stonewall Kitchen, The Kraft Heinz Company and White House Foods.



