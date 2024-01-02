Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report 2023 - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Apple Cider Vinegar Market Report by Form, Category, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global apple cider vinegar market size reached US$ 967.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,577.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.50% during 2022-2028.

The increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar is catalyzing its use in various food items, such as salads, marinades, vinaigrettes, and sauces. This represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth.

In addition, the emerging outdoor dining trends are influencing the market positively. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering natural products with no added colors and preservatives. This, along with a significant shift in consumer demand towards healthy products, is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases is catalyzing the demand for apple cider vinegar as it is safe and helps lower blood glucose levels.

Furthermore, it is widely being utilized in personal care products as it aids in rebalancing the skin pH levels, protects against toxic impurities, and provides a radiant complexion. This, in confluence with the increasing focus on personal health and hygiene and inflating income levels, is creating a favorable outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the global apple cider vinegar market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the global apple cider vinegar market during 2023-2028?
  • What are the key factors driving the global apple cider vinegar market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global apple cider vinegar market?
  • What is the breakup of the global apple cider vinegar market based on the form?
  • What is the breakup of the global apple cider vinegar market based on the category?
  • What is the breakup of the global apple cider vinegar market based on the distribution channel?
  • What is the breakup of the global apple cider vinegar market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the global apple cider vinegar market?
  • Who are the key players/companies in the global apple cider vinegar market?

Competitive Landscape

  • Barnes Naturals Pty Ltd
  • Bragg Live Food Products
  • Carl Kuhne KG (GmbH & Co.)
  • Manzana Products Co. Inc.
  • Marukan Vinegar Co. Ltd.
  • Molson Coors Beverage Company
  • NOW Foods
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Pompeian Inc.
  • Stonewall Kitchen
  • The Kraft Heinz Company
  • White House Foods

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Form:

  • Powder
  • Tablet
  • Capsule
  • Liquid

Breakup by Category:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Retail Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores

Breakup by Application:

  • Food and Beverages
  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa

