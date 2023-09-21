Global Application Delivery Controller Market Analysis Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2022-2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Application Delivery Controller Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application delivery controller market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.77% during 2022-2028

North America stands as the dominant hub for the application delivery controller market, driven by a multitude of compelling factors. This region's supremacy in the application delivery controller (ADC) domain can be attributed to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, a surging demand for high-speed connectivity solutions, and the ever-growing utilization of internet of things (IoT) applications, among other key drivers.

The need to augment end-user performance and ensure secure application deployment, coupled with the proliferation of cloud computing activities and the surging demand for uninterrupted high-speed communication channels, forms the bedrock of this market's growth.

Application delivery controllers, or ADCs, play a pivotal role in managing and optimizing the connection of enterprise web application servers. Situated within data centers, they ensure the seamless operation of software applications delivered over the internet. ADCs shoulder a diverse range of responsibilities, encompassing load balancing, caching, multiplexing, and content switching, all while upholding security through authentication, authorization, and availability measures.

They efficiently manage both encrypted and decrypted traffic, ensuring traffic decryption before it reaches the server. Additionally, ADCs conduct health monitoring by actively polling server clusters, assessing server performance, and removing malfunctioning servers from the pool when failures occur. Furthermore, they provide comprehensive visibility into various types of content and enhance the delivery of image-intensive web pages.

By bolstering the reliability of applications integral to business processes and revenue systems, ADCs ensure seamless operation without disruptions. They also empower organizations to scale up their operations by adding new servers without necessitating a complete infrastructure overhaul or scheduling downtime. Moreover, ADCs proficiently distribute the load across diverse servers, thus supporting efficient simultaneous access by multiple users.

At present, the surging demand for ADCs to enhance end-user performance, application deployment, and application security stands out as a primary driver propelling the market forward. This trend is complemented by the escalating volume of cloud computing activities, which enable data management, delegation of routine tasks, and operational flexibility.

Moreover, the growing need for uninterrupted high-speed communication channels among businesses, facilitating diversified operations and improved connections with clients, paints a promising picture for the market. Additionally, the rise of remote working models, aimed at boosting productivity and maintaining operational flexibility, is a supportive factor in market growth.

Furthermore, the upswing in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks that disrupt regular server traffic serves as a growth catalyst. Notably, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has witnessed a substantial uptick in ADC adoption, aligned with the global wave of digital transformation.

This trend, coupled with the increased reliance on online and mobile banking services for cashless transactions, contributes to the market's robust growth. In addition, major market players are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies with ADCs to enhance their functionalities, further fueling market advancement.

Competitive Landscape

A10 Networks Inc.

Array Networks Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

KEMP Technologies Inc.

Radware Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:



Type Insights:

Hardware based ADC accounted for the largest market share.

Hardware Based ADC

Software Based ADC

Component Insights:

Products accounted for the largest market share.

Products

Services

Organization Size Insights:

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for the largest market share.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Vertical Insights:

IT and telecom accounted for the largest market share.

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Regional Insights

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

