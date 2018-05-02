NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Application Development and Integration



Application development and integration software enables an enterprise to create a packaged system, integrated with its existing IT infrastructure, and serving its specific business needs and requirements.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03971702



Technavio's analysts forecast the global application development and integration market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25 % during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application development and integration market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from application development and integration software (perpetual licensing, fixed, and subscription basis) that includes stand-alone and integrated solutions with existing enterprise systems. It includes revenue generated from licenses, maintenance, implementation, and subscriptions. Services such as consultation, installation, training, and maintenance are included in the report.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Application Development and Integration Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• IBM

• Infosys

• Microsoft

• Oracle



Market driver

• Advantage of cost reduction due to operational streamlining.



• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Interoperability issues in the deployment of systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Rise of hybrid application integration technology

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03971702



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-application-development-and-integration-market-2018-2022-300641207.html