Global Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Forecast 2021-2028

KEY FINDINGS

The global application infrastructure middleware market growth is set to evolve at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period, 2021-2028. The growing trend of BYOD in companies, rising usage of IoT devices, increasing demand for secured data access, and rapid adoption of cloud services by organizations, are projected to drive the market growth.







MARKET INSIGHTS

There is a rising adoption of IoT devices in the consumer and enterprise space.With the anticipated global adoption of the 5G network by 2021, the number of IoT devices is estimated to increase significantly.



Also, the global smartphone subscription is on the rise, along with the number of connected wearables.This is set to result in increased data consumption and communication volumes.



The demand for industrial IoT is set to overtake consumer IoT demand in the coming years.Such developments are projected to raise the amount of data communication rates on enterprise platforms over the network, thereby diving the demand for application infrastructure middleware solutions.



At the same time, the open-source solution vendors threaten market growth. The increasing cloud value proposition makes several platforms like Dell Boomi, Informatica, Engine Yard, Google, etc. a challenge for the largest vendors operating in the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global application infrastructure middleware market encompasses the evaluation of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of world.The Asia Pacific application infrastructure middleware market is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR by 2028.



The flourishing IT sector and the growing usage of the internet are attributed to the market growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The key competitive strategies of vendors in the market include new product rollouts, partnerships with industry participants, and acquisitions.The market has the presence of several established players.



Some of them include Software AG, Microsoft Corporation, Sap SE, Fujitsu Ltd, IBM Corporation, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. IBM CORPORATION

2. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

3. AMAZON WEB SERVICES INC.

4. SALESFORCE.COM

5. SAP SE

6. SOFTWARE AG

7. FUJITSU LTD

8. UNISYS CORPORATION

9. ORACLE CORPORATION

10. INFORMATICA LLC

11. TIBCO SOFTWARE INC



