Segments: Component (Software, Services); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid); End-Use (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

The management of applications is becoming increasingly difficult due to their shift towards highly distributed, multi-element, multi-tier constructions, which in most instances are dependent on application development frameworks. The design of the APM Conceptual Framework is aimed at prioritizing an approach that assists in determining the focus areas for faster implementation and comprehensive understanding of APM model. Growth in the global market is witnessing a phase of reinvigorated growth owing to revolutionary developments, specifically cloud and DevOps technology, along with innovations in the areas of real-time monitoring and analytics. APM technology is diversifying into a much broader market, encompassing application-centric performance monitoring and management solutions. The broader APM now extends across IT tiers including physical and virtual infrastructure (server & OS), network infrastructure, databases and storage, integration into IT service delivery, and end-user experience with edge devices, with all of these tiers crisscrossing conventional data centers, SaaS providers and cloud environments (public, private & hybrid).

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Application Performance Management (APM) estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.3% share of the global Application Performance Management (APM) market. APM software forms part of ITOM, referring to software tools that are used for monitoring and diagnosis of problems related to custom, packaged and other applications; performing root cause analysis; carrying out routine administration of applications; analyzing and improving performance of applications; and analyzing information about application usage.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

The Application Performance Management (APM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.94% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America leads in terms of the adoption of APM in business environments. The region's dominance is due largely to the growing demand for APM solutions targeted at cloud-based applications and mobile applications. Also sustained use of APM software among leading Fortune 500 organizations based in the US is contributing to the region's large share in global APM software spending. The Asia-Pacific market continues to make strong gains driven by the increasing realization among enterprises about the importance of reliable and high-performance applications in business environment. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 262-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. More

