Global Application Processor Market (2020 to 2026) - by Devices, Operating Systems, Application, Type, Core Type and Region

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Application Processor Market, By Devices (Mobiles, Laptop Notebooks, Tablets and Others), By Operating Systems (Android, iOS, Windows and Others), By Application, By Type, By Core Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Application Processor Market was valued at USD29.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow around USD47.28 billion by 2026. Rising demand for smartphones, laptop notebooks, smart wearable devices, advent of automotive ADAS is expected to positively influence the Global Application Processor Market in the coming years.



The Global Application Processor Market can be segmented into devices, operating systems, application, type, core type and region. Based on devices, the market can be segmented into mobiles, laptop notebooks, tablets and other devices. Smartphones segment captured 53.85% of the global market in 2020 and is expected to witness growth in the next five years. Based on operating systems, the market is sub-segmented into android, iOS, windows and other operating systems including symbian OS, linux, OS X and others. The android segment is expected to hold a market share of 39.64% and grow at a significant pace during the forecast period followed by the iOS segment.



Based on application the market is sub-segmented into gaming, camera applications, photo and video editing and others including NFC, Bluetooth connectivity, other AI features like voice assistance and others. The gaming segment has a share of 31.74% in the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period due to innovations including augmented reality gaming, competitive multiplayer mobile gaming, etc.



Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into 32-bit and 64-bit application processors. 64-bit application processor holds a majority share of 68.79% and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on core types, the market can be segmented into dual core, quad core and others including single core, hexa core and octa core devices. The majority share is held by dual core devices, capturing about 47.94% of the global market.



Regionally, the application processor market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of technology and digitalization.



The major players operating in the Global Application Processor Market are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Mediatek Inc, Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Pvt Ltd, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Hisilicon Technologies Co. Ltd., Unisoc, Toshiba Corporation, and TSMC Ltd. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Application Processor Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Application Processor Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Application Processor Market based on devices, operating systems, application, type, core type, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Application Processor Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Application Processor Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Application Processor Market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Global Application Processor Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Application Processor Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Application Processor Market by using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Target Audience:

Application processor manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to application processors

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Application Processor Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



6. Global Application Processor Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Devices (Mobiles, Laptop Notebooks, Tablets and others)

6.2.2. By Operating Systems (Android, iOS, Windows and Others)

6.2.3. By Application (Gaming, Camera Application, Photo and video editing and others)

6.2.4. By Type (32-Bit Application Processor and 64-bit Application Processor)

6.2.5. By Core Type (Dual core, Quad Core, others)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Application Processor Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Application Processor Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Application Processor Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Application Processor Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Application Processor Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

14.2. Mediatek Inc.

14.3. Apple Inc.

14.4. Samsung Electronics Pvt Ltd

14.5. Intel Corporation

14.6. Nvidia Corporation

14.7. Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd.

14.8. Hisilicon Technologies Co. Ltd.

14.9. Toshiba Corporation

14.10. TSMC Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppguy8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

