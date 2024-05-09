WENZHOU, China, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global applications for 2024 Young Scientist Sustainable Development Goals Award (Young Scientist SDGs Award for short) are open from April 30, 2024 until July 31, 2024 (Beijing time).

Global Applications for 2024 Young Scientist SDGs Award are Officially Open

There is a greater need than ever for international collaboration and open sharing amid the pressing shared challenges of sustainable development. Recognizing that the future of science and technology is dependent on today' s youth, the Wenzhou Growth Foundation for World Young Scientists and the World Association of Young Scientists (WAYS (preparatory)) are cooperating with the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS) to initiate the "Young Scientist Sustainable Development Goals Award" (Young Scientist SDGs Award). This award aims to inspire adherence to principles while fostering innovation and free exploration. The award also encourages young scientists to take on important roles that prepare them to lead the way toward our sustainable future. The award acknowledges the remarkable achievements made by young scientists who have made significant original innovations and breakthroughs in core technologies, contributing to sustainable development and advancing human civilization.

Selected Directions of the Award

SDG3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG13 (Climate Action), SDG14 (Life Below Water), SDG15 (Life on Land), SDG Interactions (Multiple SDGs), a total of 8 areas from the 17 SDGs of United Nations are selected as the directions of the award.

Qualifications

Young scientists under the age of 45 worldwide (born on or after January 1st, 1979), regardless of gender and nationality, who have achieved the following results in the above award directions are eligible to participate in the selection: 1.Conduct groundbreaking fundamental research in the field of natural sciences to contribute to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. 2.Provide essential technological or engineering support in the field of science and technology industries to advance the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and achieve significant practical outcomes. Previous award winners cannot reapply, and those with conflicts of interest are ineligible to participate.

Application Method

Applications for the Award can be submitted either by self-nomination or nomination by others. Self-nomination requires the applicant to fill in the online application (https://yssdgsaward.wyss.org.cn/) before the deadline. Applicants nominated by others need to be recommended by renowned experts or organizations in the same research field with a letter of recommendation, and the applicant should complete the online application form before the application deadline. For any questions or concerns regarding nominations, please contact [email protected].

Prize

The number of applicants entering the final evaluation (finalists) shall not exceed 16, with no more than 5 ultimately awarded the Young Scientist SDGs Award. Each recipient will receive a prize of 1 million Chinese Yuan (pre-tax) for personal use. They will also be recommended to become members of the World Association of Young Scientists, and be recommended to participate in high-level international conferences such as the World Young Scientist Summit and relevant activities of the United Nations. Supportive services will be actively provided, giving priority to supporting and promoting the landing of research output projects. They will be provided with local talent benefits. Individuals entering the finalists will be provided with all the benefits besides the monetary prize.

Award Ceremony

The 2024 Young Scientist SDGs Award ceremony will be held during the main session of the 2024 World Young Scientist Summit in early November 2024. Recipients will have the opportunity to showcase themselves to the world and may be invited to deliver keynote speeches during the summit.

Information on the Inaugural Laureates

At the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Young Scientist Summit, three young professors were given the inaugural Young Scientist SDGs Award. They are Professor Henry Snaith from the University of Oxford, Professor Xiong Wen (David) Lou from City University of Hong Kong, and Professor Zhang Qiang from Tsinghua University.

