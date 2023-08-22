Global Aptamers Market Landscape 2023-2030: Diagnostics Segment Set for Rapid Expansion, North America Holds Key Position

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Aug, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Aptamers Market Landscape 2023-2030 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aptamers market is poised for significant expansion, targeting a USD 10.88 billion valuation by 2030, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.54% from 2023 to 2030. This growth surge is primarily attributed to the presence of promising product pipelines, anticipating launches within the forecasted period.

Key products in these pipelines include E10030 (Fovista) and ARC1905 (Zimura) by IVERIC Bio, Inc., AGRO100 by Antisoma Research Ltd, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36 by NOXXON Pharma, and NU172 by ARCA Biopharma, Inc. AGRO100, which has completed its phase 1 clinical trial, demonstrates promise for oncology indications like non-small cell lung cancer, solid tumors, and renal cancer.

Regulatory initiatives from agencies like the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, EMA, COFEPRIS, MHRA, and CDSCO are also expected to bolster market growth by supporting aptamer research and development. For example, IVERIC Bio, Inc. obtained Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for Zimura, an intravitreal-injected pegylated RNA aptamer aimed at treating GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Market players are exploring aptamers for applications encompassing western blotting, ELISA, therapeutics, and flow cytometry. Custom aptamer selection services offered by existing players to life sciences companies are gaining prominence. Biotech and pharma companies' increased focus on aptamer research and related technologies is opening new avenues for market expansion.

Strategic moves like mergers and acquisitions are prevalent among key players, aiming to expand aptamer portfolios. Epicore Biosystems' acquisition of Eccrine Systems' intellectual property and assets strengthens the former's wearable microfluidic solutions, augmenting its aptamer product lineup. This technology has been applied in healthcare management contexts such as stress and pain monitoring.

Aptamers Market Highlights

  • The nucleic acid aptamers segment dominated the market in 2022, with growth expectations in therapeutics, diagnostics, research consumables, and biomarker discovery.
  • The research and development segment led the market in 2022, driven by growing interest, awareness, and favorable government initiatives.
  • The diagnostics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for early disease diagnosis through aptamer-based kits.
  • North America was a dominant force in the market due to the presence of key biopharmaceutical companies and their initiatives for new aptamer development.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Strong advantages of aptamers compared to antibodies
  • Technological advancements in aptamer development
  • Growing interest from companies in the aptamers market
  • Robust pipeline of therapeutics

Restraints

  • Setbacks of aptamer therapeutics in late-stage clinical studies
  • Low awareness and incomplete regulatory policies hampering growth

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis
Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis
Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • SomaLogic
  • Aptamer Group
  • Aptadel Therapeutics
  • Base Pair Biotechnologies
  • Noxxon Pharma
  • Aptagen, LLC
  • Vivonics Inc.
  • TriLink Biotechnologies
  • Altermune LLC
  • AM Biotechnologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1un6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Analysis of the Global Kirsten Rat Sarcoma Viral Oncogene Homolog (KRAS)-inhibitors Market 2023-2032: Rapid Evolution of Therapies for KRAS Mutations Presents New Opportunities

World Defense Budget Analysis and Outlook 2023-2028: Lucrative Opportunities in Cyber Defense

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.