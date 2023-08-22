Global Aptamers Market Landscape 2023-2030: Diagnostics Segment Set for Rapid Expansion, North America Holds Key Position

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Aptamers Market Landscape 2023-2030 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aptamers market is poised for significant expansion, targeting a USD 10.88 billion valuation by 2030, driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.54% from 2023 to 2030. This growth surge is primarily attributed to the presence of promising product pipelines, anticipating launches within the forecasted period.

Key products in these pipelines include E10030 (Fovista) and ARC1905 (Zimura) by IVERIC Bio, Inc., AGRO100 by Antisoma Research Ltd, NOX-A12 and NOX-E36 by NOXXON Pharma, and NU172 by ARCA Biopharma, Inc. AGRO100, which has completed its phase 1 clinical trial, demonstrates promise for oncology indications like non-small cell lung cancer, solid tumors, and renal cancer.

Regulatory initiatives from agencies like the U.S. FDA, Health Canada, EMA, COFEPRIS, MHRA, and CDSCO are also expected to bolster market growth by supporting aptamer research and development. For example, IVERIC Bio, Inc. obtained Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for Zimura, an intravitreal-injected pegylated RNA aptamer aimed at treating GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

Market players are exploring aptamers for applications encompassing western blotting, ELISA, therapeutics, and flow cytometry. Custom aptamer selection services offered by existing players to life sciences companies are gaining prominence. Biotech and pharma companies' increased focus on aptamer research and related technologies is opening new avenues for market expansion.

Strategic moves like mergers and acquisitions are prevalent among key players, aiming to expand aptamer portfolios. Epicore Biosystems' acquisition of Eccrine Systems' intellectual property and assets strengthens the former's wearable microfluidic solutions, augmenting its aptamer product lineup. This technology has been applied in healthcare management contexts such as stress and pain monitoring.

Aptamers Market Highlights

The nucleic acid aptamers segment dominated the market in 2022, with growth expectations in therapeutics, diagnostics, research consumables, and biomarker discovery.

The research and development segment led the market in 2022, driven by growing interest, awareness, and favorable government initiatives.

The diagnostics segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for early disease diagnosis through aptamer-based kits.

North America was a dominant force in the market due to the presence of key biopharmaceutical companies and their initiatives for new aptamer development.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strong advantages of aptamers compared to antibodies

Technological advancements in aptamer development

Growing interest from companies in the aptamers market

Robust pipeline of therapeutics

Restraints

Setbacks of aptamer therapeutics in late-stage clinical studies

Low awareness and incomplete regulatory policies hampering growth

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

Chapter 5. Application Business Analysis

Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

SomaLogic

Aptamer Group

Aptadel Therapeutics

Base Pair Biotechnologies

Noxxon Pharma

Aptagen, LLC

Vivonics Inc.

TriLink Biotechnologies

Altermune LLC

AM Biotechnologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k1un6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets