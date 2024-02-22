Global Aquaculture Genetics Market Report 2023-2029: Increasing Adoption of Genetic Technologies Due to Growing Demand for Seafood Worldwide

22 Feb, 2024, 17:15 ET
During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Aquaculture Genetics Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4%. The Global Aquaculture Genetics Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 683.94 Million in 2029.
The research looks at the market's growth indicators, restraints, development growth and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.
Aquaculture is adopting genetic technologies due to the growing demand for seafood around the world, as well as concerns about disease outbreaks, environmental effects, and the need for resource-efficient production. Traits including growth rates, disease resistance, and feed conversion efficiency can be specifically enhanced through the use of genetic markers, genomic selection, and selective breeding.
To satisfy the rising demand for seafood worldwide, enhance the productivity of aquaculture operations, and address issues with disease control and environmental sustainability, the genetic structure of aquatic species is being improved. Over the next ten years, there will likely be a significant increase in the total amount of seafood consumed worldwide, which has increased at a rate twice as fast as population growth. The constantly evolving nature of the seafood sector, whether local, regional, or global, must be considered in every aquaculture operation. The goal of aquaculture genetics is to produce species that are more resilient to disease.
China dominates almost each sector of aquaculture production. Due to its rapid economic expansion and rising domestic demand for seafood, the country has managed to hold its position as the world's largest producer, processor, and trader of fish, crustaceans, and molluscs. It has also become one of the top consumers of these products.
China provides 60% of the world's aquaculture value and volume, on average, across all categories. In several Asian nations, Norway, and Chile, governments have promoted the rise of aquaculture, whereas in many other places, governments have resisted it. Norway and Chile are the two biggest aquaculture producers outside of Asia, each making up a significant share of the world's total production, which mainly produce Atlantic salmon.
Global aquaculture production grew in all regions in 2020, driven by the expansion in Chile, China, and Norway, which increased demand for high-quality and genetically improved fish stocks. The aquaculture genetics market is poised to have a crucial role in delivering innovative approaches to meet the changing needs of the global seafood market. Asia remained the global leader in aquaculture, accounting for 90% of production. Growth in aquaculture often comes at the price of biodiversity. The continued growth of aquaculture is essential to meeting the rising demand for aquatic foods.
