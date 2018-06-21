Global Aquaculture Industry

NEW YORK, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aquaculture in US$.



The Global and Chinese markets are analyzed by the following Segments: Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report profiles 240 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Amalgam Enterprises

- American Abalone Farms

- Austevoll Seafood ASA

- Bakkafrost

- Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.





AQUACULTURE MCP-4052 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses

Table 1: Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-Ã -vis Other Protein Sources

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Table 2: Growth in Global Aquaculture Production by Species (2025 Vs 2015): Percentage Growth for Carp; Catfish, eels and milkfish; Molluscs; Salmon and trout; Shrimp; and Tilapia (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

Table 3: Global Marine Fishery Sector by State of Fish Stocks (2016E): Percentage Breakdown for Fully Fished Waters, Overfished Waters and Underfished Waters (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aquatic EcoSystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges

Table 4: Global Per Capita Apparent Fish Consumption (in kg/person/year): 1975, 1995, 2015 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Per Capita Fish Consumption (in kg/person/year) by Region: 2015 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Aquaculture Production on an Upward Trajectory

Table 6: Global Aquaculture Fish Supply (in Million Tonnes): 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Aquaculture Production (2016 through 2025): Breakdown (in Kilo Tons) for Developed and Developing Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aquaculture Production by Geographic Region (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America & Caribbean (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide in Terms of Output Volume (2016): Country Name, Global Rank, and Major Species Produced

Table 9: Global Aquaculture (Inland and Marine & Coastal) Market by Fish Category (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Crustaceans, Finfish, Molluscs, and Other Aquatic Creatures (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

Table 10: Projected Global Fish Supply by Species (2008, 2020 & 2030): Breakdown of Production (Thousand Tonnes) for Carp, CobSwt, Crustaceans, EelStg, Mdemersal, Mollusks, Mullet, Ocarp, Ofresh, OMarine, Opelagic, Pangasius/catfish, Salmon, Shrimp, Tilapia and Tuna (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Wild and Farmed Seafood by Species (2014): Breakdown of Production (in Million Tonnes of Live Weight) for Carps, barbels and cyprinids; Cods, Hakes and haddocks; Crustaceans; Flatfish; Molluscs; Pelagic for consumption; Salmonids; and Tuna and big pelagic (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

Table 12: Global Fish Production by Harvest Type (1975, 1985, 1995, 2005, 2015 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Aquaculture and Capture Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Fish Production by Source (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Aquaculture (Inland Waters and Marine Waters) and Capture Production (Inland Waters and Marine Waters) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Fish Production by Region (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Developed Countries (Capture Production and Aquaculture) and Developing Countries (Capture Production and Aquaculture) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Wild Fish and Aquaculture Supply per Person (in Kgs): 1998 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

United States

China

Japan

India

Norway

Vietnam

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Current and Future Growth

Aquaculture Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Salmon Farming Continue to Witness Consolidation Across All Regions

Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Key Nutritional Facts:

Omega-3 Content in Major Seafood Products: List of Seafood with More than 1500 Milligrams of Omega-3, 1000-1500, 500- 1000, 200-500, and Less than 200 Milligrams

Table 16: Energy, Water, Protein and Fat Content for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Table 17: Vitamin Content (Vit A, Vit D, Vit E, Vit B1, Vit B2, Niacin NE, Vit B6, Folic Acid, Vit B12, and Vit C) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Table 18: Mineral Content (Calcium, Iron, Magnesium, Zinc, Selenium, and Iodine) for Select Seafood, Meat and Eggs, Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Beverages (per 100 grams)

Table 19: Fat Content (Saturated, Mono-unsaturated, Polyunsaturated, EPA, and DHA) in Select Lean Fish, Moderately Fatty Fish, Fatty Fish and Shellfish Species (per 100 grams)

Meat Lovers Shift to Seafood

Table 23: Global Per Capita Consumption of Animal Protein by Protein Type (2012 & 2020): Annual Per Capita Consumption (in Kilogram) for Seafood, Poultry, Pork, and Red Meat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Significance of Fish Gelatin

Increased Consumption of Fish Drive Tremendous Increase in Seafood Trade

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Salmon Production

Major Salmon Species

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Lower Price of Farmed Salmon Tide over High Dioxin Concerns

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data

Table 24: Global Supply of Salmonids by Category (2005-2015): Breakdown (in Thousand Tonnes GWE) for Farmed Salmonids and Wild Salmonids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Global Atlantic Salmon Market by Region/Country (1996-2016E): Breakdown of Harvest (in Thousand Tonnes GWE) for Chile, UK, North America, Norway and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon by Region/Country (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption for the US, Japan, Europe, Brazil, China/Hong Kong and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Global Per Capita Consumption of Salmon by Region/Country (2016E): Breakdown (in Tons WFE) for Belgium, Brazil, China, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, US, UK and Ukraine (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Global Salmonids Feed by Category (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Atlantic Salmon, Large Trout and Pacific Salmon (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics, and Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth

Global Standards in Organic Aquaculture Cultivation

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Organic Food: Product Life Cycle

Distribution Channels

Developing World Adopt Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Table 29: Leading Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Bangladesh, Chile, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Norway, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Vietnam, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: â€˜Talk of the Townâ€™

Expanding Population and Aging Demography Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Ballooning Population

Table 30: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Undernourished Population Worldwide by Geographic Region (2015): Number of Undernourished People (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Demography

Table 32: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Key Challenges Facing Aquaculture

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products

Externalities

Food Security

Quality

Tariffs



3. AQUACULTURE: TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Onshore Ponds

Salmon Pens

Seaweed Flats

Spotter Planes

Shellfish Cultivation

Technology Advancements in Offshore Fish Farming

Aquapod

SeaStation

Smart Floating Farms

AquaSol

KZO Sea Farms Mariculture Parks

Ocean Farming

Nordlaks Havfarm Ships

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

AgriMarine Systemâ„¢

SICRAâ„¢

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

FeedKindÂ® Protein

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Other Innovative Aquaculture Technologies and Strategies

Aqua-Sparkâ€™s Large-sized Aquaponics Systems for Purifying Water and Increased Fish Production

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Marine Organism-Based Chemicals Offer Potential for Biofuel Generation

Gene Transfer / Transgenic Fish

Selective Breeding in Aquaculture

Significance of Genetic Improvement Programs

Need for R&D

Areas to be Researched Upon

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Relationship between Intensification and Environmental Impacts

Pros and Cons of Capital-Intensive Production Systems

Methods to Overcome Drawbacks of Intensive Cultivation



4. AQUACULTURE, CLIMATE CHANGE & ENVIRONMENT POLLUTION

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

Best Production and Management Practices in Aquaculture

International Standards for Aquaculture Drugs

Aquaculture Trade Regulations

International Agreements

White Spot Disease - A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Employment Opportunities in Aquaculture to Grow

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina - Effects on Aquatic Life



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Regulations in Drug Usage

Threat of Antibiotic Resistance

Pesticide Use in Aquaculture



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

OSC Funds Battelle and Kentucky State University to Develop Aquaculture Feedstock Technology

TerraVia Collaborates with Bunge to Develop Algae Supplement

BioMar-Tongwei Acquires Haiwei

BioMar to Acquire Aquaculture Research Facility in Chile

Pentair Acquires Vaki

Vard to Acquire Storvik Aqua

Neovia to Take Over Nutrizon

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland Takes Over Balta Island Seafare

Solomon Islands skipjack and Yellowfin Receives MSC Certification

AquaBounty Takes Over Atlantic Sea Smolt Plant

Bakkafrost to Acquire Majority Stake in P/F Faroe Farming from Sp/f Hjallur

Cooke Family Takes Over Icicle Seafoods

AquaBounty Receives Approval for AquAdvantage Salmon by Health Canada

AKVA Marine Services to Take Over Techno Dive

BioMar Introduces Microalgae Based Fish Feed

Bunge and TerraVia Introduce DHA as Feed Ingredient

Nutriad Introduces Aquaculture Feed Additives

Cargill to Take Over EWOS from Bain and Altor Capital

The Cooke Family to Acquire Wanchese Fish Company

Cooke Aquaculture Takes Over Thompson Bros. Salmon Limited

Daybrook Merges with Oceana US Holdings

Marine Harvest Canada Receives ASC Certification

Marine Harvest Inks Merger Agreement with Empresas AquaChile

Marine Harvest Receives Approval to Use Paramove 50 at Quatsino Area Farms



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Amalgam Enterprises (India)

American Abalone Farms (USA)

Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)

Bakkafrost (Denmark)

Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc. (USA)

Camanchaca (Chile)

Cargill, Incorporated (USA)

Cermaq ASA (Norway)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Cooke Aquaculture (Canada)

Dainichi Corporation (Japan)

Dongwon Industries Co. (South Korea)

Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile)

Farmocean International A.B. (Sweden)

Grieg Seafood ASA (Norway)

Kyokuyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Marine Harvest ASA (Norway)

Marine Harvest Canada (Canada)

Maruha Nichiro Corporation (Japan)

Multiexport Foods (Chile)

Nireus S.A. (Greece)

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)

Norway Royal Salmon ASA (Norway)

Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands)

Royal Greenland A/S (Greenland)

SalMar ASA (Norway)

Sea Watch International Ltd. (USA)

Selonda Aquaculture S.A. (Greece)

Stolt Sea Farm S.A. (Norway)

Surapon Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Tassal group Ltd. (Australia)

Taylor Shellfish, Inc. (USA)

Thai Union Group PLC. (Thailand)

Trident Seafoods (USA)

TriMarine International (USA)

Tongwei Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Unima Group (France)

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Aquaculture Technology/Equipment Providers

AKVA Group (Norway)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Aquacare Environment, Inc. (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding China and Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Aquaculture by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding China and Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific (excluding China and Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aquaculture Market by Segment

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by Segment - Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Aquaculture by Segment - Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Rising Demand for Health Foods from Aquaculture Drive Market Growth

Farmed Catfish Dominates Aquaculture Production and Revenues in the US

Table 39: US Aquaculture Market by Species (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume for Catfish, Clams, Crawfish, Mussels, Oysters, Salmon, Shrimp, Striped Bass, Tilapia, and Trout (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Atlantic Salmon: Primary Species in Terms of Value in Marine Finfish Aquaculture

Market Fortunes Tied to Demand from Seafood Processing and Preparation Industry

Feed Prices: Largest Cost Component for Aquaculture Operators

Southeastern States Dominate Aquaculture Production

Table 40: Marine Aquaculture Production in the US by Region (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aquaculture: Fastest Growing Segment of Agriculture

US Aquaculture Producing Regions by Species Produced

Evolution of Aquaculture over Wild Harvest

Aquaculture Imports Compensate for Low Domestic Production

An Insight into the US Antibiotics Market in Aquaculture Industry

Major Challenges Facing US Aquaculture Market

Regulatory Issues

The HACCP System for Food Safety

Competitive Landscape: Highly Fragmented

Regulatory Environment: An Important Entry Barrier

Table 41: Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in North America (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Harvest Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: US Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

The Worldâ€™s Largest Freshwater System and the Longest Coastline Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Aquaculture

British Columbia: A Major Fish Farming Region in Canada

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Despite Challenges, the Japanese Aquaculture Market Continues to Post Growth

Table 46: Japan Fisheries Market by Type (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Marine and Inland Water Fisheries and Marine and Inland Water Aquaculture (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shrimp Aquaculture Caters to Growing Demands of Japanese Sushi/Sashimi Market

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Potential to Reduce Dependence on Traditional Fishing Sustain Market Growth

Norway, Faroe Islands, and Denmark: Leading Aquaculture Producing Countries in the Region

Freshwater Species Lead Fish Farming in South European Countries

The ClimeFish Project: Towards Expansion in Aquaculture Production

The FISHBOOST Project for Improving Aquaculture Breeding Methods

The FishMedPlus Coalition: Enhancing Veterinary Medical Care for Aquaculture

Ascertaining Health of Fish in Farms

Rearing of Ballan Wrasse to Address the Issue of Sea Lice in Norway Waters

Key Challenges to Development of Organic Aquaculture in Europe

FindIT: A Sophisticated Data Analysis and Management Tool for Aquaculture

Select Regional Markets

Germany: The Largest Importer of Fish in EU Witness Growing Salmon Consumption

Table 49: German Salmon Market (2007-2015): Breakdown of Fresh Salmon Consumption in Moving Annual Total (MAT) Tonnes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Projected Growth in the German Salmon Market (2015-2021): Annual Consumption (in HOG MT) of Prepackaged Salmon (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Norway: The Global Leader in Commercialized Aquaculture

Table 51: Global Atlantic Salmon Harvest by Region (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Harvest for Marine Harvest and Other Producers in Chile, UK, Norway, North America and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in Norway (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Harvest Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Exporter of Salmon and Trout Worldwide

Russia: Carp and Salmon Dominate Aquaculture Production

Spain: Blue Mussels, Rainbow Trout, and Gilthead Seabream Dominate Aquaculture Cultivation

The United Kingdom: Leading Aquaculture Producer in Europe

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China: Largest Producer, Exporter, and Consumer of Aquaculture Worldwide

Leading Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide in Terms of Output Volume (2016): Country Name, Global Rank, and Major Species Produced

Table 56: Aquaculture Production in China (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Segment - Finfish and Shellfish (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Freshwater Aquaculture Dominates Production, Followed by Mariculture

Favorable Government Support Provides Growth Impetus

Emergence of Enhanced Strains

Launch of New Species

Developments in Aquaculture Engineering

Diversified Diets, Rising Affluence, and Favorable Policies Boosts Market Prospects

Chinaâ€™s Aquaculture Industry Witness Modernization Trend through Cloud Computing

Despite Rapid Expansion, Safety and Quality Concerns Continue to Haunt Chinese Produce

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture by Segment - Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Chinese Historic Review for Aquaculture by Segment - Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Aquaculture by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Equipment, Feed & Feed Supplements, Water Treatment, and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asian Countries Emerge as Sizable Producers and Exporters of Aquaculture

Six Major Asian Countries Intensify Aquaculture Production

Select Regional Markets

Australia

Bangladesh

India

Indonesia

New Zealand

Vietnam

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Aquaculture as a Realistic Solution to Achieving Food Security Drives Strong Market Growth

Strong Government Support for Developing Aquaculture Frameworks Drive the Saudi Arabian Aquaculture Market

Saudi Arabia: Leading Aquaculture Producing Country in the GCC

Huge Investments in Fish Farming

UAE: A Nascent, Yet High Growth Market in the GCC Region

Development of Sustainable Mariculture in Iran

Unexploited Nature of Africaâ€™s Aquaculture Industry Offers Growth Potential

Egypt and Nigeria Lead Aquaculture Production in Africa

Abalone Species Dominates Aquaculture Production in South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Brazil and Chile: High Growth Aquaculture Markets in the Region

Table 67: Leading Farmed Atlantic Salmon Companies in Chile (2016E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Harvest Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Availability of Large Fresh Water Resources and a Vast Coastline Favor Market Prospects in Brazil

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Latin American Historic Review for Aquaculture Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 240 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 248) The United States (32) Canada (5) Japan (5) Europe (146) - France (9) - Germany (5) - The United Kingdom (9) - Italy (4) - Spain (8) - Rest of Europe (111) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43) Middle East (5) Latin America (11) Africa (1)

