Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022 with Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Cooke Aquaculture, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nireus & Tassal Group Dominating

The global aquaculture market will register a revenue of more than USD 224 billion by 2022.

Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Aquaculture is the process of rearing and cultivating aquatic animals and plants for food, under controlled conditions. It involves the farming of over 540 species of finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and other invertebrates; about 35 species of seaweed; over 30 species of freshwater macrophytes; a few species of amphibians and aquatic reptiles; and about 50 species of microalgae and invertebrates as fish-food organisms in hatcheries.

One trend in the market is increased preferences for organic aquaculture. The shifting customer preferences toward organic foods can be attributed to the increase in health and environmental concerns. In addition to these, food safety issues have resulted in the growth of organic aquaculture.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising awareness of aquaculture products being rich sources of nutrition. According to this market research and analysis, the awareness about the nutrition content of aquaculture products will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth prospects during the next few years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species. Seafood contributes significantly to the global economy, but marine diseases diminish its economic value. Infectious diseases that are most prevalent in the ocean can reduce the quality, growth and survivorship of the aquatic life.



Key vendors

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Cooke Aquaculture

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nireus

Tassal Group

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Global aquaculture market - Market ecosystem

Global aquatic feed ingredients market - Related market

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global aquaculture market - Market sizing 2017

Global aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global aquaculture market - Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global freshwater fish market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global crustacean market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global mollusks market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global diadromous fish market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global aquaculture market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENVIRONMENT

Global aquaculture market: Segmentation by environment

Comparison by environment

Global freshwater aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global marine water aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global brackish water aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by environment

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CULTURE

Global aquaculture market: Segmentation by culture

Comparison by culture

Global aquaculture market by net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global aquaculture market by floating-cage culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global aquaculture market by pond culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global aquaculture market by rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by culture

PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 12: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global aquaculture market - Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global aquaculture market by commercial users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global aquaculture market by residential users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 13: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global aquaculture market - Distribution channel segmentation

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 14: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global aquaculture market - Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Aquaculture market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aquaculture market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Aquaculture market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 15: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 16: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Other prominent drivers

Market challenges

Other prominent challenges

PART 17: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new aquaculture species

Increased preferences for organic aquaculture

Technological advances like RAS and offshore cage technology

Sustainable aquaculture intensification and concentration practices

Improving animal husbandry practices to overcome the threat of aquaculture diseases

Adoption of postharvest practices and marketing

Development of technical standards

PART 18: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 19: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

Competitors covered

Competitor classification

Market positioning of competitors

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Cooke Aquaculture

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nireus

Tassal Group

PART 20: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ttvcpc/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aquaculture-market-2018-2022-with-blue-ridge-aquaculture-cooke-aquaculture-mitsubishi-corporation-nireus--tassal-group-dominating-300651041.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

