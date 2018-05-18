Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022 with Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Cooke Aquaculture, Mitsubishi Corporation, Nireus & Tassal Group Dominating

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aquaculture market will register a revenue of more than USD 224 billion by 2022.
Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Aquaculture is the process of rearing and cultivating aquatic animals and plants for food, under controlled conditions. It involves the farming of over 540 species of finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and other invertebrates; about 35 species of seaweed; over 30 species of freshwater macrophytes; a few species of amphibians and aquatic reptiles; and about 50 species of microalgae and invertebrates as fish-food organisms in hatcheries.
One trend in the market is increased preferences for organic aquaculture. The shifting customer preferences toward organic foods can be attributed to the increase in health and environmental concerns. In addition to these, food safety issues have resulted in the growth of organic aquaculture.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rising awareness of aquaculture products being rich sources of nutrition. According to this market research and analysis, the awareness about the nutrition content of aquaculture products will be one of the key factors fueling the market's growth prospects during the next few years.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increased prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species. Seafood contributes significantly to the global economy, but marine diseases diminish its economic value. Infectious diseases that are most prevalent in the ocean can reduce the quality, growth and survivorship of the aquatic life.
Key vendors
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture
- Cooke Aquaculture
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Nireus
- Tassal Group
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Global aquaculture market - Market ecosystem
- Global aquatic feed ingredients market - Related market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Global aquaculture market - Market sizing 2017
- Global aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PESTLE ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global aquaculture market - Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global freshwater fish market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global crustacean market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global mollusks market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global diadromous fish market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global aquaculture market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENVIRONMENT
- Global aquaculture market: Segmentation by environment
- Comparison by environment
- Global freshwater aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global marine water aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global brackish water aquaculture market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by environment
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CULTURE
- Global aquaculture market: Segmentation by culture
- Comparison by culture
- Global aquaculture market by net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global aquaculture market by floating-cage culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global aquaculture market by pond culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global aquaculture market by rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by culture
PART 11: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 12: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global aquaculture market - Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Global aquaculture market by commercial users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global aquaculture market by residential users - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 13: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global aquaculture market - Distribution channel segmentation
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 14: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global aquaculture market - Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Aquaculture market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aquaculture market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Aquaculture market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 15: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 16: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Other prominent drivers
- Market challenges
- Other prominent challenges
PART 17: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of new aquaculture species
- Increased preferences for organic aquaculture
- Technological advances like RAS and offshore cage technology
- Sustainable aquaculture intensification and concentration practices
- Improving animal husbandry practices to overcome the threat of aquaculture diseases
- Adoption of postharvest practices and marketing
- Development of technical standards
PART 18: COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
- Competitive overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 19: COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- Competitors covered
- Competitor classification
- Market positioning of competitors
- Blue Ridge Aquaculture
- Cooke Aquaculture
- Mitsubishi Corporation
- Nireus
- Tassal Group
PART 20: APPENDIX
