Global Aquaculture Market Report 2022 - Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Need to Invest and Innovate to Support the Aquaculture Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aquaculture Market Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The present study on the global aquaculture market analyzes the current and future growth potential of various aquaculture species produced at both global and regional levels.

The study covers a detailed analysis of the key markets - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC accounts for the largest production volume and value in the global aquaculture market, with China accounting for more than 55% of the global production volume in 2021. However, China's share in the global volume is expected to fall by 2030, owing to the stringent environmental regulations that aim to increase the sustainability of the aquaculture sector.

This research service provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of key aquaculture species, such as finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and others.

As the population grows, the demand for protein also increases. Aquaculture is a sustainable means to supply and feed the global population with environment-friendly protein products. Rising income levels and increasing urbanization will drive this demand further.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aquaculture Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Aquaculture Segmentation

Why Aquaculture is Important?

Growth Environment

Aquaculture Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Value Chain Analysis

US' Regulatory Landscape

Canada's Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape Chile and Brazil's Regulatory Landscape

and Regulatory Landscape Norway's Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape UK's Regulatory Landscape

Turkey's Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Landscape Indonesia and India's Regulatory Landscape

and Regulatory Landscape China and Vietnam's Regulatory Landscape

and Regulatory Landscape Egypt Regulatory Landscape

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Region

Pricing and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Benchmarking

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: US

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: US

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Canada

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Canada

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Norway

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Sub-species Type: Norway

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Turkey

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Turkey

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Asia-Pacific

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: China

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: China

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Species Type: Indonesia

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume by Sub-species Type: Indonesia

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

Growth Metrics

Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Latin America

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Brazil

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Brazil

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Chile

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Chile

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: The Middle East and Africa

Growth Metrics

Capture Fisheries and Aquaculture: Overview

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Country

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: MEA

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Species Type: Egypt

Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast by Sub-species Type: Egypt

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Country

Revenue and Unit Shipment/Volume Forecast Analysis by Species

8. Case Study

Case Study: Scottish Salmon Aquaculture By-products

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Investment in Technological Innovation to Boost the Aquaculture Industry

Growth Opportunity 2: Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Need to Invest and Innovate to Support the Aquaculture Industry

Growth Opportunity 3: Alternative Feed Ingredients to Drive Innovation in the Aquaculture Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xftiz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets