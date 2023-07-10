Global Aquaculture Market to Reach $287.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Growth

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Aquaculture estimated at US$191.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$287.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fresh Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$187.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Marine Water segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$210.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 150 Featured) -

American Abalone Farms

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Leroy Seafood Group ASA

Bakkafrost

Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Inc.

Camanchaca

Cermaq ASA

Cooke Aquaculture

Dainichi Corporation

Empresas AquaChile S.A.

Grieg Seafood ASA

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited

Mowi ASA

Mowi Canada

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Multiexport Foods

Nireus S.A.

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA

SalMar ASA

Sea Watch International Ltd.

Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

Stolt Sea Farm

Stehr Group

Tassal Group Ltd.

Taylor Shellfish, Inc.

The Nueva Pescanova Group

Unima Group

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses

Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-a-vis Other Protein Sources

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of Fish Stock (2019)

Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region for 2019

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011 through 2027

Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028

Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by Aquaculture and Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) for 2016-2018

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Competition

Atlantic Salmon Farming Market

Salmon Market Leading Players Ranked by Harvest (GWT) for 2019

Mowi Leads the Atlantic Salmon Farming Market: Share of Marine Harvest in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in Chile , North America , Norway and UK

in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in , , and UK Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaculture Industry

Aquaculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

World Seafood Consumption in Thousand Tons by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food and Others: 2019

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data

Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012 through 2018

Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2018

Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2019

Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for 2019

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics & Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America : Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply

and : Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: 'Talk of the Town'

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the Years 2012 through 2018

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products

Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements

New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture

Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts

Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life

Product Overview

Aquaculture: Definition

Why Aquaculture?

Production Methods

Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7sm66c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets