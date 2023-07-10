Global Aquaculture Market to Reach $287.2 Billion by 2030: Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Growth

10 Jul, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aquaculture: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aquaculture estimated at US$191.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$287.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fresh Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$187.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Marine Water segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$210.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses
- Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-a-vis Other Protein Sources
- Aquaculture: Fast Facts
- Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth
- Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern
- Global Marine Fishery Sector: Percentage Breakdown by State of Fish Stock (2019)
- Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply
- Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges
- Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region for 2019
- Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg/Person/Year) by Region/Country for 2015-17 and 2027
- Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview
- Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011 through 2027
- Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028
- Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide
- Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production
- Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by Aquaculture and Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Global Aquaculture Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region for 1997, 2017 and 2027
- Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs
- Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) for 2016-2018
- Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth
- Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell
- Competition
- Atlantic Salmon Farming Market
- Salmon Market Leading Players Ranked by Harvest (GWT) for 2019
- Mowi Leads the Atlantic Salmon Farming Market: Share of Marine Harvest in Atlantic Salmon Farming Markets in Chile, North America, Norway and UK
- Private Sector Investments Vie to Bridge Gap in the Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Impact of COVID-19 on Aquaculture Industry
- Aquaculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth
- World Seafood Consumption in Thousand Tons by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life
- Skin Care from Seafood
- Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties
- Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein
- Global Fish Consumption Breakdown (in %) by Mode for Feed, Food and Others: 2019
- Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion
- Bridging Supply-Demand Gap
- Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide
- Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data
- Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012 through 2018
- Global Atlantic Salmon Market: Breakdown of Harvest Volume (in Thousand Tonnes GWT) by Region/Country for 2012 & 2018
- Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2019
- Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for 2019
- Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics & Transportation Drive Market Penetration
- Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Major Organic Species
- Organic Seafood Market
- Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities
- Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply
- Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa
- Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities
- Demand for Aquafeed Surges
- Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance
- Small Scale Aquacultures: 'Talk of the Town'
- Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture
- Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Worldwide Number of Undernourished People in Millions for the Years 2012 through 2018
- Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour
- Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish
- Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market
- Blockchain Technology
- Sensors, Big Data & AIS
- Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products
- Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements
- New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture
- Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries
- Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture
- Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)
- Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture
- Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production
- Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts
- Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence
- Biomass Daily
- aquaSmart
- Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds
- Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood
- Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture
- Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation
- Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture
- Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future
- Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions
- Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable
- Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems
- Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns
- Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish
- Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs
- Fish for Fish Feed
- Organic and Chemical Pollution
- Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture
- Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment
- White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry
- Predator Control in Aquaculture
- Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture
- El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life
- Product Overview
- Aquaculture: Definition
- Why Aquaculture?
- Production Methods
- Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
