Aquaculture is the process of rearing and cultivating aquatic animals and plants for food, under controlled conditions. It involves the farming of over 540 species of finfish, mollusks, crustaceans, and other invertebrates; about 35 species of seaweed; over 30 species of freshwater macrophytes; a few species of amphibians and aquatic reptiles; and about 50 species of microalgae and invertebrates as fish-food organisms in hatcheries.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global aquaculture market will register a revenue of more than USD 224 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aquaculture market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Aquaculture Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Blue Ridge Aquaculture

• Cooke Aquaculture

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Nireus

• Tassal Group



Market driver

• Rising awareness of aquaculture products being rich sources of nutrition

Market challenge

• Increased prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species

Market trend

• Increased preferences for organic aquaculture

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



