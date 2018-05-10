Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market Report 2018

In 2010, the United Nations Food and Agriculture (FAO) estimated that by 2050 as a consequence, of the increasing living standards and burgeoning population the world's food requirement will get doubled from its current time. Increasing food prices from the year 2008 to 2010 have depicted that the food supply failed to meet the desired demand from the consumer's end.



The rising concerns about food security because of rising population and urbanization have propelled the growers to grow fruits and vegetables with the assistance of hydroponics and aquaponic systems. Therefore, various countries across the globe are investing into the development of vertical hydroponic and aquaponic farms which are expected to be a cost-effective solution as compared to traditional farming.

Aquaponic and hydroponic systems enhance the productivity of the end produce with minimum inputs as compared to the traditional farming practices which are driving the market. The productivity from using the aquaponic systems is cost-effectively requiring only 10% of the land and 5% of the water for the vegetable production and fish farming. Aquaponics techniques help in decreasing the time for crop production. This helps growers to market the fresh produce during off seasons.

The report is a compilation of the different segments of the global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market, including a market breakdown by systems, equipment, and produce areas. While highlighting the key driving, and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the market.

The report answers the following questions about the global aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market:

What was the size, in terms of value ($million) of the aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market in 2017, and what will be the growth rate during the forecast period, 2017-2022?

What was the revenue generation of the aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market for different types of equipment in 2017, and what is their growth prospect?

What is the market size of different systems, in terms of value and their respective growth prospects and key developments?

What is the aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market size for different regions, on the basis of equipment and systems?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market, pertaining to the countries included in different geographical regions?

How attractive is the market for different stakeholders present in the industry by analyzing the futuristic scenario of aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market during the forecast period?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market?

What kind of new strategies is being adopted by the existing market players to expand their footprint in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market by market share analysis?

Who are the key market players in the market, along with their detailed analysis & profiles (including company snapshots, their financials, key products & services, and SWOT analysis)?

The prominent players operating in the global aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market are Aquaponics LLC, Nelson and Pade Inc., Backyard Aquaponics, My Aquaponics, AMCO produce, American Hydroponics, General Hydroponics, GreenTech Agro LLC, and BetterGrow Hydro among others.

The competitive landscape for the aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment market demonstrates an inclination towards companies adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisition, partnerships, investment and joint ventures, product launch and development, and expansion & agreements and others. The result of the emerging strategies and developments are helping the market in the form of more mergers & acquisition and partnerships, investment and joint venture being done by the key players in the aquaponics and hydroponics equipment and system market. Moreover, the growing market of aquaponics and hydroponics systems and equipment is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain.



The key players operating in this market have increased their merger & acquisition over the recent years, in order to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This has been the most widely adopted strategy by the players in this market.



For instance, in January 2018 Freights Farms, a manufacturer of smart hydroponic container farms and developer of the farmhand automation and remote-control suite, acquired Boston based Cabbige, an online business management application for small-scale farmers. Cabbige's inventory, crop, and financial management software will be merged with farmhand.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Global Aquaponics and Hydroponics Systems and Equipment Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Food Security

2.1.2 Higher Yields as Compared with Traditional Farming

2.1.3 Increasing demand of hydroponics and aquaponic methods to meet the growing demand of food

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 High Cost of Operations

2.2.2 Lack of operational knowledge about soil less agriculture methods

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Increasing Cultivation of Medicinal Plants

2.3.2 Emergence of Vertical Farming in Urban Areas

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnerships, Investments & Joint Ventures

3.1.3 New Product Launches and Development

3.1.4 Business Expansion & Agreements

3.1.5 Others (Awards & Recognitions)

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Attractiveness

4.2 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

4.3 Country Share Analysis

5 Global Aquaponics and Hydroponics Systems and Equipment Market by Systems

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment

5.3 Market Overview

5.4 Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT)

5.5 Deep-Water Culture Systems

5.6 Media Filled Grow Beds

5.7 Ebb & Flow Systems

5.8 Others

6 Global Aquaponics and Hydroponics Systems and Equipment Market by Equipment

6.1 LED Grow Lights

6.2 HVAC

6.3 Irrigation Systems

6.4 Aeration Systems

6.5 Others

7 Global Aquaponics and Hydroponics Systems and Equipment Market by Produce

7.1.1 Vegetables

7.1.2 Herbs

7.1.3 Fruits

7.1.4 Fish

7.1.5 Others

8 Aquaponics & Hydroponics Systems & Equipment Market, by Region

9 Company Profiles



AM Hydro

Aquaponic Lynx LLC

Argus Controls System Ltd

Backyard Aquaponics

Better Grow Hydro

Colorado Aquaponics

ECF Farmsystems

GreenTech Agro LLC

General Hydroponics

Hydrofarm

Hydrodynamics International

LivinGreen

My Aquaponics

Nelson & Pade Inc

Pegasus Agriculture

Perth Aquaponics

UrbanFarmers AG

