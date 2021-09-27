Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Hardware, Software, Device Type, Application, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Hardware, By Software, By Device Type (AR Devices, VR Devices), By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global AR-VR in healthcare market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Healthcare institutions are adopting AR-VR technology to enhance data analytics and provide quality treatment to patients. The use of AR-VR technology is aiding healthcare education institutions to provide effective medical training without involving the dead human body. Doctors, surgeons, and medical students can learn to provide treatment to patients and can perform complex surgeries without the risk of making any mistakes while surgery. Healthcare institutions are using virtual reality technology to enable robotic surgeons to perform high-precision operations.

The growing demand for physical therapy by using virtual reality technology aids the patients to overcome the high level of pain and anxiety during the treatment and thereby ensures faster recovery. High-end investments by the market players for the development of the healthcare infrastructure and to discover innovative ways to deliver quality services to the patients are expected to boost the demand for AR-VR in healthcare market in the next five years. Favorable government policies and schemes to make healthcare services affordable for patients by providing financial assistance to patients in form of reimbursements and income tax rebates are expected to fuel the market growth.

Global AR-VR in healthcare market is segmented into component, device type, application, end-use, regional distribution, and company. Based on the regional analysis, North America is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2022-2026. Presence of major market players in the region and the use of advanced technologies and practice while providing treatment to patients is accelerating the growth of the market in the region. The allocation of huge funds for the development of healthcare services and supportive government policies promoting the healthcare services is further boosting the market demand.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global AR-VR in healthcare market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast global AR-VR in healthcare market based on component, device type, application, end use, regional distribution, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global AR-VR in healthcare.

To identify drivers and challenges for global AR-VR in healthcare market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global AR-VR in healthcare market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global AR-VR in Healthcare Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Software)

6.2.1.1. By Hardware (Sensors (Accelerometer, Proximity Sensors, Others), Processors & ICs, Display and Projector, Position Tracker, Cameras, Others)

6.2.1.2. By Software (Software Development Kits, Cloud-Based Services)

6.2.2. By Device Type (AR Devices (Head Mounted Display, Handheld Devices), VR Devices (Head Mounted Display, Gesture Tracking Devices, Projectors & Display Walls))

6.2.3. By Application (Patient Care Management, Medical Training, Surgery Planning, Pharmacy Management, Others)

6.2.4. By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Clinical Research Centers, Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Labs)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific AR-VR in Healthcare Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe AR-VR in Healthcare Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America AR-VR in Healthcare Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America AR-VR in Healthcare Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa AR-VR in Healthcare Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Google LLC

14.2. Microsoft Corporation

14.3. Philips Healthcare

14.4. Psico Smart Apps, S.L

14.5. Medical Realities Ltd.

14.6. Samsung Electronics

14.7. Firsthand Technology, Inc.

14.8. Augmedics Ltd

14.9. 3D Systems, Inc.

14.10. HTC Corporation

14.11. Siemens AG

14.12. Atheer, Inc.

14.13. MindMaze, Inc.

14.14. EchoPixel, Inc.

14.15. Osso VR, Inc



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



