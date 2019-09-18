Global Aramid Fiber Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

Aramid fibers are high-end specialty synthetic products used in various industries like defense and aerospace. The global aramid fiber market is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. The increasing concern for safety and security, and the qualities like strength and heat resistance, etc. are the factors propelling the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815581/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

Aramid fiber is being used as a substitute for Asbestos due to its high tensile strength, low density, stress rupture, high stiffness, low creep, etc., and as a result, is positively impacting the growth of the market. Aramid fibers exhibit excellent chemical and physical properties at high temperatures. However, the production involves high manufacturing costs, limited monomer supply, and investments, all of which can hamper the market growth. Aramid fibers are serving various end-users. As a result, many companies are investing in production materials, thereby creating opportunities for market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Based on geography, the global aramid fiber market has been bifurcated into a few regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World.The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



Europe holds the largest market share, since Europe is one of the world's biggest automotive manufacturers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major companies operating in the market are Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd., Kermel, Hyosung Corp., Sro Aramid (X-Fiper New Material Co., Ltd), China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. DUPONT INC.

2. TEIJIN

3. IBIDEN CO. LTD.

4. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

5. TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

6. YANTAI TAYHO ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

7. HYOSUNG CORP.

8. KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

9. CHINA NATIONAL BLUESTAR (GROUP) CO., LTD.

10. SRO ARAMID (X-FIPER NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD)

11. KERMEL

12. TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815581/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

