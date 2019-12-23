Global Arc Flash Protection Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Flash Protection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$710.8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Arc Flash Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Arc Flash Control Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$34.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$29.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Arc Flash Control Systems will reach a market size of US$51.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$92.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB; Arcteq Oy; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Eaton Corporation Inc.; G&W Electric Co.; Larsen & Toubro Limited; Littelfuse, Inc.; Mors Smitt Technologies Inc.; PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG







IV. COMPETITION









1. ABB LTD.



2. AGO INDUSTRIES INC.



3. AJ CHARNAUD & CO. (PTY) LTD.



4. ARCTEQ RELAYS LTD.



5. CHICAGO PROTECTIVE APPAREL, INC.



6. CLYDESDALE LTD.



7. COMAP CONTROL LIMITED



8. DEHN SE + CO., KG



9. EATON CORPORATION PLC



10. ENGINEERING POWER SOLUTIONS LTD.



11. ENSTO GROUP



12. G&W ELECTRIC COMPANY



13. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.



14. I-GUARD CORPORATION



15. ICE SAS



16. J & K ROSS LIMITED



17. LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD.



18. LITTELFUSE, INC.



19. MORS SMITT TECHNOLOGIES INC.



20. NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL



21. NR ELECTRIC CO., LTD.



22. OBERON COMPANY



23. OEZ SRO



24. PAULSON MANUFACTURING CORP.



25. RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG



26. SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE



27. SCHWEITZER ENGINEERING LABORATORIES, INC.



28. SELCO APS

SELCO USA, INC.



29. SHIVA INDUSTRIES



30. SIEMENS AG



31. SOUTHERN TIER TECHNOLOGIES



32. STANCO MANUFACTURING, INC.







