Global Arcade Gaming Market Outlook 2020-2024 Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations and D-BOX Technologies Inc

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Arcade Gaming Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The arcade gaming market is poised to grow by $ 1.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high scope for monetization and limited piracy concerns. This study identifies the increasing physical activity on arcade gaming as another prime reasons driving the arcade gaming market growth during the next few years.



The arcade gaming market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Gaming hubs

Semi-commercial

Residential

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The arcade gaming market covers the following areas:

Arcade gaming market sizing

Arcade gaming market forecast

Arcade gaming market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading arcade gaming market vendors that include BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. Also, the arcade gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Video games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Genre

Market segments

Comparison by Genre

Racing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shooting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Action - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Genre

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS

Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

CXC Simulations

D-BOX Technologies Inc.

International Games System Co. Ltd.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

PrimeTime Amusements

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc.

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1p16yr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

