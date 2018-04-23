NEW YORK, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Architectural Coatings



Architectural coatings are coatings that are used on the surfaces of buildings and homes. These coatings include paints, sealers, and specialty coatings. They form a protective and decorative layer on the architectural surface in indoor and outdoor applications. These architectural coatings are used for both, residential and commercial industries.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Architectural Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Architectural Coatings Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end users



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Architectural Coatings Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

BASF

DowDuPont

Nuplex Industries

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

Market driver

• Increasing demand for waterborne coatings

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in the prices of crude oil

Market trend

• Introduction of fluoropolymer topcoats

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



