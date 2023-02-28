Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants and Related Services Market to 2031: Players Include AECOM, WSP Global, SNC-Lavalin and Jacobs Engineering

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global architectural, engineering consultants and related services market reached a value of nearly $1,290.1 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $1,290.1 billion in 2021 to $1,650.9 billion in 2026 at a rate of 5.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2026 and reach $2,010.1 billion in 2031.



Growth in the historic period in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market resulted from rise in demand for environmentally safe and certified buildings, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in construction activity, globalization and rise in domestic manufacturing. The market was restrained by outbreak of coronavirus disease (covid-19), shortages of skilled workers, rising material costs and geo-political tensions.



Going forward, technological advances, increasing infrastructure development expenditure by governments, green construction and rise in disposable income will drive the market in future. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include rising costs and decreasing margins and lack of skilled workers.



Western Europe was the largest region in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market, accounting for 33.1% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the North America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market will be Asia Pacific and Western Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.5% and 5.2% respectively during 2021-2026.

These will be followed by North America and Africa, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 4.3% and 4.2% respectively during 2021-2026.



The architectural, engineering consultants and related services market is highly concentrated with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 3.57% of the total market in 2021. PowerChina was the largest competitor with 1.05% of the market, followed by AECOM with 0.63%, WSP Global Inc with 0.43%, SNC-Lavalin with 0.38%, Jacobs Engineering Group with 0.31%, John Wood Group PLC with 0.24%, Stantec Inc. with 0.19%, Fluor Corp with 0.16%, Bechtel Corporation with 0.14% and IBI Group Inc with 0.02%.



The top opportunities in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market segmented by type will arise in engineering services segment, which will gain $274.0 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the engineering services market segmented by type will arise in civil engineering services segment, which will gain $122.5 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the architectural services market segmented by type will arise in building and structural architectural services segment, which will gain $45.6 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the geophysical services market segmented by type will arise in geophysical data collection segment, which will gain $0.5 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market segmented by application will arise in other applications segment, which will gain $146.2 billion of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market segmented by service provider will arise in small and medium enterprise segment, which will gain $195.7 billion of global annual sales by 2026. The architectural, engineering consultants and related services market size will gain the most in the USA at $88.9 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market include focus on opting for virtual offices, focus on "carbon neutral" buildings, focus on artificial intelligence, focus on sustainable architecture, focus on investing in modular design, focus on extensive use of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and focus on improved connectivity.



Player-adopted strategies in the architectural, engineering consultants and related services market include enhancing business operations through securing new contracts, focus on delivering impactful and high-quality solutions through strategic contracts, expanding business opportunities through collaborations and joint ventures and focus on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Market Segmentation By Type

6.3.1. Engineering Services

6.3.2. Architectural Services

6.3.3. Surveying & Mapping Services

6.3.4. Geophysical Services

6.3.5. Laboratory Testing Services

6.3.6. Building Inspection Services

6.3.7. Drafting Services

6.4. Market Segmentation By Application

6.4.1. Road

6.4.2. Rail

6.4.3. Port

6.4.4. Airport

6.4.5. Pipeline

6.4.6. Power

6.4.7. Other Applications

6.5. Market Segmentation By Service Provider

6.5.1. Large Enterprise

6.5.2. Small and Medium Enterprise

7. Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

7.1. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Product/Service Analysis - Products/Services Examples

7.2. Surveying And Mapping Market Product/Service Analysis - Products/Services Examples

8. Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1. Resources

8.1.2. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services

8.1.3. Other Service Providers

8.1.4. End-Users

9. Customer Information

9.1. Firms Are Positioning Themselves For Renewed Growth Through A Mixture Of New And Old Working Methods

9.2. There Are Skills Shortages In The Construction Industry

9.3. COVID Affects Home Buyers Housing Preferences

9.4. COVID Impact Affected The Construction Industry

9.5. Strategic Enterprise Architects Drove The Transformation In The Architecture Industry

10. Major Market Trends

10.1. Rising Virtual Architectural Firms

10.2. Move Towards "Carbon Neutral" Building

10.3. Use Of Artificial Intelligence In AEC Industry

10.4. Increasing Trend And Demands For Sustainable Architecture

10.5. Modular Design For Flexibility

10.6. Extensive Use Of Computer-Aided Design (CAD) For Mechanical Engineering Services

10.7. Engineering Services Firm Focus Towards Improved Connectivity

11. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Size And Growth

11.1. Market Size

11.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Billion)

11.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 - 2021

11.2.2. Market Restraints 2016 - 2021

11.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Billion)

11.3.1. Market Drivers 2021 - 2026

11.3.2. Market Restraints 2021 - 2026

12. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, Regional Analysis

12.1. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, 2016 - 2026, Historic And Forecast, By Region

12.3. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, 2021 - 2026, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

13. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Segmentation

13.1. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13.2. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

13.3. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market, Segmentation By Service Providers, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

14. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Segments

14.1. Global Engineering Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Architectural Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

14.3. Global Geophysical Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)

15. Global Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

15.1. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

15.2. Per Capita Average Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Market Expenditure, Global

15.3. Architectural, Engineering Consultants And Related Services Percentage of GDP, 2021, Major Countries

