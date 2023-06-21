Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Aromatherapy Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aromatherapy Diffuser Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aromatherapy diffuser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during 2023-2030.

This report on global aromatherapy diffuser market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global aromatherapy diffuser market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aromatherapy diffuser market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

AuraDecor

GreenAir

Hubmar

Innobiz

Mozzin Limited

NOW FOODS

Pilgrim

Puzhen

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd

doTERRA

Scentsy, Inc

SpaRoom

Vitruvi

Young Living Essential Oils

ZAQ

Zija International

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Numerous Health Benefits

Increasing popularity of aromatherapy

Challenges

High Cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Ultrasonic

Nebulizers

Evaporative

Heat Diffuser

by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

by Application

Spa and Relaxation

Residential

Commercial

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cruzsw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets