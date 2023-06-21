Global Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Report 2023: Increasing Popularity of Aromatherapy Bolsters Growth

21 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aromatherapy Diffuser Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aromatherapy diffuser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during 2023-2030.
This report on global aromatherapy diffuser market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global aromatherapy diffuser market by segmenting the market based on product type, distribution channel, application, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the aromatherapy diffuser market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- AuraDecor
- GreenAir
- Hubmar
- Innobiz
- Mozzin Limited
- NOW FOODS
- Pilgrim
- Puzhen
- Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd
- doTERRA
- Scentsy, Inc
- SpaRoom
- Vitruvi
- Young Living Essential Oils
- ZAQ
- Zija International
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Numerous Health Benefits
- Increasing popularity of aromatherapy
Challenges
- High Cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Ultrasonic
- Nebulizers
- Evaporative
- Heat Diffuser
by Distribution Channel
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
by Application
- Spa and Relaxation
- Residential
- Commercial
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
