Global Aromatherapy Products Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aromatherapy Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Essential Oils and Blend Oils), By Form (Holistic, Medical), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aromatherapy Products Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Aromatherapy is indeed the therapeutic utilization aromatic compounds (essential oils) for medicinal purposes, as described by The National Association for Holistic Aromatherapy (NAHA). People are looking for stress-relieving and soothing therapies due to an increase in busy lifestyles and stressful schedules. Certain essential oils, including rose, mandarin, and lavender, have a calming and energizing influence on the body and mind. During spa and aromatherapy treatments, oils like lavender, noted for its powerful aroma, are employed.

The market for aromatherapy products is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of skin conditions. People with skin rashes usually use aromatherapy because it hydrates the skin and reduces inflammation. Due of the drawbacks of synthetic products, consumers may not always choose them. The antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic properties of essential and carrier oils can be used to treat a variety of skin and hair conditions.

Market Growth Factors

Health Benefits Offered By Aromatherapy

It has been demonstrated that aromatherapy helps people feel less stressed, depressed, and anxious. Along with its role in reducing motion sickness, weight control, and supporting healthy liver and gallbladder functions, aromatherapy also has a way of healing respiratory problems, nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal infections. The most important aspect that is anticipated to propel the market's overall expansion is the rising utilization of aromatherapy for a variety of health benefits. The market's expansion is also expected to be tempered by the e-commerce sector's explosive rise, which can be attributed to the convenience of online shopping and the availability of a large variety of goods.

Increasing Popularity Of Aromatherapy

Essential oil treatment is another name for aromatherapy. Customers are now more picky about how they utilize personal care products than they were ten years ago. Although there are numerous products that are comparable, high-quality goods and affordable rates will create product loyalty and please customers. Hence, it is anticipated that increasing spending on research and development of better products, procedures, services, and technologies will have a favourable impact on market growth. The hospitality and tourism sectors' strong growth incentives have made more of aromatherapy's advantages accessible to regular consumers.

Market Restraining Factors

High Price Of The Natural Ingredients Used In Aromatherapy Products

These oils are an extremely potent product. The 250 pounds of lavender flowers are used to produce one pound of lavender oil. The market for plant-based volatile oils is more at risk from declining supplies of aromatic plants. High and continuing demand combined with a limited supply will inevitably lead to high price scenarios that discourage its use in a variety of application industries in developing nations. A healthy ecology supports human well-being by offering a variety of advantages. As they regulate the environment by supplying food and shelter, plants are a crucial component of this ecosystem. With their therapeutic goods, such as essential oils, they also promote physical and mental health.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Essential Oils

Blend Oils

By Form

Holistic

Medical

Others

By Application

Relaxation & Sleep

Pain Management

Skin & Hair Care

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct Distribution

MLM Distribution

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Pharmaceutical & Speciality Store

E commerce

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market PlayersList of Companies Profiled in the Report:

doTERRA International LLC

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils LLC

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Edens Garden

Falcon Essential Oil

Mountain Rose Herbs

Hubmar International

Biolandes SAS

Florihana

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Aromatherapy Products Market

Chapter 4. Global Aromatherapy Products Market by Product

Chapter 5. Global Aromatherapy Products Market by Form

Chapter 6. Global Aromatherapy Products Market by Application

Chapter 7. Global Aromatherapy Products Market by Distribution Channel

Chapter 8. Global Aromatherapy Products Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

