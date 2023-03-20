Global Aromatic Polyester Polyols Market Overview 2022: Forecasts to 2027 and Eco-friendly Polyols Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "An Overview of the Global Market for Polyols 2022 - First Edition - Volume 2 Aromatic Polyester Polyols" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report summarise the production of relevant polyurethane products and their associated demand for polyester aliphatic/aromatic) and polyether polyols. In addition, polyol manufacturing capacities across each region are stated.

A more comprehensive breakdown is provided on the right-hand side of this leaflet. The format for Volume 4 is somewhat different, showing varying consumption scenarios for eco-friendly polyols.

Research for this study was carried out in late 2022. Data is provided for the year 2022, in addition to forecasts for 2027 (Forecasts for eco-friendly polyols until 2032).

The study reviews the consumption of polyols by major polyurethane end-use sectors.

Aromatic Polyester Polyols End-Use Segments

PU/PIR Rigid Foam

Panels and Boards

Slabstock

Rigid Spray Foam

Refrigeration

OCF Aerosol Sprays

Pipe-in-pipe Insulation

CASE

Coatings

Adhesives

Sealants

Elastomers

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOL MARKET 2022

2.3 FORECAST GLOBAL AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOL MARKET 2027

2.4 FORECAST GROWTH FOR THE GLOBAL AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOL MARKET

2.4.1 Forecast Growth by Application and Region 2022-2027

2.4.2 Forecast Growth by Region 2022-2027

2.4.3 Forecast Growth by Application 2022-2027

2.5 MARKET TRENDS AND INFLUENCES

3. GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOLS

3.1 RAW MATERIALS

3.1.1 DMT

3.1.2 PET

3.1.3 Phthalic Anhydride/Acid (PA)

3.1.4 Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

3.2 GLOBAL AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

3.2.1 Aromatic Polyester Polyol Production Capacity in EMEA

3.2.2 Aromatic Polyester Polyol Production Capacity in the Americas

3.2.3 Aromatic Polyester Polyol Production Capacity in Asia Pacific

3.2.4 Market Trends and Influences

4. GLOBAL CONSUMPTION OF AROMATIC POLYESTER POLYOLS

4.1 PANEL MANUFACTURE

4.1.1 Technical Background

4.1.2 Production Methods

4.1.3 Leading Global Producers of Panels and Boardstock

4.1.4 Market Trends and Issues

4.2 RIGID POLYURETHANE FOAM SLABSTOCK (BUNSTOCK)

4.2.1 Technical Background

4.2.2 Global Producers of PU/PIR Slabstock/Bunstock

4.2.3 Market Trends and Issues

4.3 RIGID SPRAY FOAM

4.3.1 Technical Background

4.3.2 Leading Global Manufacturers of Rigid Foam Spray Systems

4.3.3 Market Trends and Issues

4.4 REFRIGERATION APPLIANCES

4.4.1 Technical Background

4.4.2 Major Global Manufacturers of Refrigerators

4.4.3 Market Trends and Issues

4.5 OCF AEROSOL SPRAYS

4.5.1 Technical Background

4.5.2 Leading Global Producers of OCF

4.5.3 Market Trends and Issues

4.6 PIPE-IN-PIPE INSULATION

4.6.1 Technical Background

4.6.2 Global Producers of Pipe-in-Pipe insulation

4.6.3 Market Trends and Issues

4.7 POLYURETHANE COATINGS, ADHESIVES, SEALANTS & ELASTOMERS

4.7.1 Technical Background

4.7.2 Global Manufacturers of CASE Products, Resins and Systems

4.7.3 Market Trends and Issues

