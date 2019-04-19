Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market to 2023 with Abbott, BioTelemetry, General Electric, Hill-Rom Holdings, Koninklijke Philips & Medtronic Dominating

DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The arrhythmia monitoring devices market will register a CAGR of nearly 8% by 2023.

The growing number of product launches will boost the arrhythmia monitoring devices market growth in the forthcoming years. Many companies are launching devices to operate remotely and provide superior monitoring.

In addition, technological advances including remote and wireless outpatient monitoring has further led the investors for providing funds to the market players. Furthermore, the growing number of cardiac diseases and surgeries including kidney and liver transplantation will further lead to the rising adoption of arrhythmia monitoring devices in the long run.

Product launches

One of the growth drivers of the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is product launches. The launch of advanced products enhances the product portfolios of companies, thereby driving their sales.

Data efficacy issues and risks associated with arrhythmia monitoring devices

One of the challenges in the growth of the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is the data efficacy issues and risks associated with arrhythmia monitoring devices. The high arrhythmia monitoring procedure cost and limited or no reimbursement has led patients to opt for other substitutes which will hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Many companies are focusing on developing integrated arrhythmia monitoring devices.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

ECG & Holter monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Implantable cardiac monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cardiac event monitors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on development of integrated arrhythmia monitoring devices

Presence of catheterization laboratories and atrial fibrillation integrated care clinics

Paradigm shift toward algorithm-based mobile monitoring devices and telecardiology

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott

BioTelemetry Inc.

General Electric

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

