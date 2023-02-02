Global Artificial Grass Strategic Business Report 2023: Contact Sports Remains the Prominent End User Segment

Feb 02, 2023, 12:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Grass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Artificial Grass estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wall Cladding segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Artificial Grass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude into Artificial Grass Market
- Contact Sports Remains the Prominent End User Segment in Artificial Grass Market
- Asia-Pacific Region to Register Fastest Growth during the Analysis Period
- Artificial Grass - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Artificial Grass Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Shares by Leading Players (2018)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- An Overview of Leading Market Players
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Sports Venues Substituting Natural Grass with Artificial Turf
- Eco-friendliness and Affordability Features of Artificial Grass Support Market Growth
- Technological Advancements to Spur Market Demand
- Low in Water Usage Factor is Driving Demand for Artificial Grass Market
- Market Challenges
- Threat to Environment and Health due to Use of Artificial Grass to Hamper Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
