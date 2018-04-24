Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2018-2022

News provided by

Reportlinker

11:40 ET

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  About Artificial Grass Turf

Artificial grass turf is made of synthetic fibers that appear like natural grass. It is generally used in areas that are characterized by minimal sunlight and hydration facilities. Artificial grass turfs are used in sports stadiums and arenas. They are also used in industrial lawns, residential landscapes, and recreational spaces.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03433120

Technavio's analysts forecast the global artificial grass turf market to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial grass turf market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• CoCreation Grass
• GrassTex
• GreenFields
• SALTEX OY
• Tarkett Sports

Market driver
• Replacement of natural grass turfs with artificial grass turfs at sports facilities
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Health and safety issues
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Emergence of hybrid grass
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03433120

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-artificial-grass-turf-market-2018-2022-300635524.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

11:42 ET Global Nanosensors Market 2018-2022

Apr 23, 2018, 14:16 ET Based on region, the vapor recovery units market in Asia Pacific...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2018-2022

News provided by

Reportlinker

11:40 ET