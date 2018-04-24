NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Artificial Grass Turf



Artificial grass turf is made of synthetic fibers that appear like natural grass. It is generally used in areas that are characterized by minimal sunlight and hydration facilities. Artificial grass turfs are used in sports stadiums and arenas. They are also used in industrial lawns, residential landscapes, and recreational spaces.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global artificial grass turf market to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial grass turf market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CoCreation Grass

• GrassTex

• GreenFields

• SALTEX OY

• Tarkett Sports



Market driver

• Replacement of natural grass turfs with artificial grass turfs at sports facilities

Market challenge

• Health and safety issues

Market trend

• Emergence of hybrid grass

