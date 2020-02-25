Global Artificial Implants Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 08:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Implants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$29.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Cardiac Implants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.5 Billion by the year 2025, Cardiac Implants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$812.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cardiac Implants will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abiomed, Inc.
- Bicon, LLC
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cochlear Limited
- Dentsply Sirona
- DePuy Synthes Companies
- Exactech Inc.
- GS Medical LLC
- Institut Straumann AG
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
- Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc.
- MED-EL Medical Electronics
- Medtronic plc
- Nobel Biocare Services AG
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- Showa Ika Kohgyo Co., Ltd
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Sonova Holding AG
- Stryker Corporation
- TTK Healthcare, Ltd.
- Terumo Corporation
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
