Global Artificial Insemination Market Report 2019: Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Home, Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities), By Type (Intrauterine, Intravaginal), By Source Type (AIH, AID), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.4%.



Over the past few years, infertility has become a major public health concern across the globe. Artificial insemination is usually the preferred first-line treatment to tackle infertility. Lifestyle changes, delay in pregnancy, and hormonal issues are some of the reasons contributing to the rise in fertility-related problems. According to the United Nations, the global fertility rate is expected to decline to 2.2% by 2050. In developing or underdeveloped nations, medical consultation regarding infertility was not easily accessible.



Hence, there was a lack of awareness about available assisted reproductive techniques including artificial or donor insemination and IVF. The average cost of performing an IUI is around USD 865. The success rate for each cycle is around 4 to 5%, which can be increased to about 7 to 16% by consuming fertility drugs.



However, older women are not encouraged to go through IUI due to slim chances of success and further complications. Several fertility problems can be addressed through IUI, such as semen allergy, unexplained infertility, and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Artificial insemination is a first-line of infertility treatment, as it is minimally invasive and less expensive as compared to IVF

In some countries, such as U.S. and U.K., same-sex couples are provided insurance coverage for artificial insemination procedures

Intrauterine insemination held majority of the market share in 2018 and is likely to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as it is the most common and non-invasive procedure

Fertility clinics held a majority of the market share in the year 2018 due to higher number of medical facilities offering infertility treatments

Europe held a majority of the market share in the year 2018. North America was the second-largest market in 2018

held a majority of the market share in the year 2018. was the second-largest market in 2018 Some of the key companies in the global artificial insemination market include Vitrolife, Genea Ltd., Rinovum Women's Health, LLC, Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Kitazato Corp., and Rocket Medical plc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Penetration Analysis

3.2.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2.1 Constant rise in infertility rate

3.2.2.2 Growing awareness and social acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies

3.2.2.3 Single women and same-sex couples prefer artificial insemination

3.2.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3.1 Unsupportive government regulations in certain areas

3.3 Artificial insemination Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Artificial Insemination Market: Type Analysis

4.1 Artificial Insemination Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Artificial insemination Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Type Segment

4.3.1 Intrauterine Insemination

4.3.2 Intracervical Insemination

4.3.3 Intravaginal Insemination

4.3.4 Intratubal Insemination



Chapter 5 Artificial Insemination Market: End Use Analysis

5.1 Artificial Insemination End Use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Artificial insemination End Use Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the End Use Segment

5.3.1 Fertility Clinics & Other Facilities

5.3.2 HOME



Chapter 6 Artificial Insemination Market: Source Type Analysis

6.1 Artificial Insemination Source Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Artificial insemination Source Type Market: Segment Dashboard:

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Source Type Segment

6.3.1 AIH-HUSBAND

6.3.2 AID-DONOR



Chapter 7 Artificial Insemination Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Artificial Insemination Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.2 Artificial Insemination Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

7.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, emerging players

8.2 Company Profiles



Vitrolife

Genea Limited

Rinovum Women's Health, Llc

Pride Angel

Hi-Tech Solutions

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Kitazato Corporation

Rocket Medical Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jwd5l



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

