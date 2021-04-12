Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics for Defense, Market & Technology Forecast to 2027: Current Generation AI & Robotics In The Defense Industry Have Evolved Into Mature Systems

DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics for Defense, Market & Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics in the Defense industry market, which is valued at US$39.22 billion in 2018, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.04%, to value US$61 billion by 2027.

The cumulative market for global expenditure on AI & Robotics Defense Systems is valued at US$ 487 billion over the forecast period. Demand for AI & Robotics defense systems is anticipated to be driven by the massive investment made by countries like the US, China, Russia, Israel in the development of next-generation defense systems and the large scale procurement of such systems by countries like Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The United States is the largest spender in the domain with China, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and South Korea anticipated accounting for the bulk of spending.

In terms of categories, Robotics is expected to account for the highest proportion of spending, followed by markets for computer vision, natural language processing, and social media analysis. The market for Robotics is anticipated to be the largest category primarily due to the ongoing procurement of such systems by countries of the Asia Pacific, North America, and European regions.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the total global expenditure on AI & robotics defense systems followed by the Asia Pacific Region where countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are investing billions to procure such systems.

Scope

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In the Defense Industry Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% over 2018-2027.

In terms of categories, the Robotics segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of expenditure globally

NLP, Computer Vision, Speech Recognition are anticipated to account for the third and fourth largest segments in terms of expenditure over the forecast period.

The remaining market share is held by Social media Analysis, Multi-agent systems, and Knowledge Representation and Reasoning

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Forecast Scenarios

1.3.1 Scenario I - Global Steady State - Current Generation AI & Robotics Are Evolving In The Defense Industry

1.3.2 Scenario II - Current Generation AI & Robotics In The Defense Industry Have Evolved Into Mature Systems

1.4 Who will benefit from this report

1.4.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.4.2 Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Manufacturers

1.4.3 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4.4 Military

1.4.5 Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.5 Language, Disclaimer and Further Information

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Sector - Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

3 Current Technologies and Market Overview of the Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

3.1 Current Technologies - Types of Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

3.2 Current Markets

3.2.1 North America

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Asia

3.2.4 Middle East

3.2.5 Rest Of The World

3.3 Government-funded development programs in the US

4 Drivers and Inhibitors

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Inhibitors

5 Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics Market Forecasts by Region

6 Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Industry- Market Forecasts by Technology

7 Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Industry- Market Forecasts by End-Use

8 Global Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Industry - PEST Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 PEST Analysis Of The Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Sector

8.3 Using The 5 Forces Model On The Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Industry

9 Leading Companies in the Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In the Defense Industry Market

9.1 Airbus Defence and Space

9.2 Boeing

9.3 Lockheed Martin

9.4 Leonardo

9.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.6 Raytheon

9.7 Rheinmetall AG

9.8 Saab

9.9 Thales

9.10 Other Companies Of Interest

9.10.1 Alphabet

9.10.2 Amazon

9.10.3 AMD

9.10.4 Apple Inc

9.10.5 Baidu

9.10.6 Deep Mind Technologies

9.10.7 Facebook

9.10.8 General Vision Inc

9.10.9 Intel

9.10.10 Microsoft

9.10.11 nuTonomy

9.10.12 Open AI

9.10.13 Qualcomm

9.10.14 Tesla

9.10.15 Yandex

10 Artificial Intelligence & Robotics - Defense Industry Analysis

10.1 Industry chain structure

10.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure per type

11 SWOT Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence & Robotics In The Defense Industry Market

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.2 Direct Marketing

12.3 Indirect Marketing

12.4 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.5 Market Positioning

12.6 Pricing Strategy

12.7 Brand Strategy

12.8 Target Client

13 Conclusions and recommendations

13.1 Developing A Plan Of Action To Sell AI & Robotics Defense Systems

13.2 The Importance Of Request For Information (RFI)

13.3 Expectations From AI & Robotics Defense Systems In The Future



Companies Mentioned

Airbus Defence & Space

Alphabet

Amazon

AMD

Apple Inc

Baidu

Boeing

Deep Mind Technologies

Facebook

General Vision Inc

Intel

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Northrop Grumman Corporation

nuTonomy

Open AI

Qualcomm

Raytheon

Rheinmetall AG

Saab Defence

Tesla

Thales

Yandex

